Veteran CPI leader Gnaniah dead

Vetaran CPI leader D Gnaniah passed away here early today after a brief illness.

He was 97 and leaves his daughter. His wife Arul Jeyamani predeceased him in 1993.

The non-agenarian was undergoing treatment for some time and was discharged from a private hospital two days ago and re-admitted last evening due to respiratory problems; He died around 4.30 am.

Born in Thirumangalam in Madurai in 1940, he joined the communist movement at the age of 20. Working in the postal department, he was general secretary of the National Post and Telecom Employees Union.

Gnaniah had served as member of state and national executive of the CPI and was the chairman of party central disciplinary committee.

He has authored 30 novels.The body has been kept in the mortuary of the private hospital and last rites will be performed on Tuesday as the daughter is expected to arrive only then from the US, party sources.