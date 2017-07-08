08 Jul 2017, Edition - 725, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Don’t want Centre’s interference in West Bengal, says Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
  • FIR filed against BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje and Nalin Kumar Kateel for leading protests in Dakshin Kannada after an RSS worrker’s death
  • Congress is all set to unveil its Dalit outreach program keeping Mission 2019 in Bengaluru
  • On the 1st day of G-20 Summit in Hamburg, I had the opportunity to share my thoughts with fellow world leaders on several global issues: PM
  • 6 people thrashed by a mob in Delhi’s Baba Haridas Nagar for carrying buffalo calves, vehicles vandalized. FIR registered against attackers
  • Mumbai chef killed by waiter over delay in preparing food
  • Kohli surpasses Tendulkar to record most ODI tons in chases
  • Think I should turn veg like my friend Modi: Israel PM
  • Vehicle in Amit Shah’s convoy hits cow in Odisha
  • Cristiano Ronaldo earns ₹2.6 cr per Instagram post: Report
Coimbatore

Veteran CPI leader Gnaniah dead

Covai Post Network
July 8, 2017

Vetaran CPI leader D Gnaniah passed away here early today after a brief illness.

He was 97 and leaves his daughter. His wife Arul Jeyamani predeceased him in 1993.

The non-agenarian was undergoing treatment for some time and was discharged from a private hospital two days ago and re-admitted last evening due to respiratory problems; He died around 4.30 am.

Born in Thirumangalam in Madurai in 1940, he joined the communist movement at the age of 20. Working in the postal department, he was general secretary of the National Post and Telecom Employees Union.

Gnaniah had served as member of state and national executive of the CPI and was the chairman of party central disciplinary committee.

He has authored 30 novels.The body has been kept in the mortuary of the private hospital and last rites will be performed on Tuesday as the daughter is expected to arrive only then from the US, party sources.

