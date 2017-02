A staff of Government Veterinary Hospital in Pollachi allegedly committed suicide by hanging inside the hospital premises.

According to police, Murugesan, 53, working as an assistant, was staying in the hospital in Kanjampatti Nagoor, while his family was in his native Karur.

The sweeper who came to hospital in the morning found the door locked from inside and peeped through the window only to see Murugesan hanging from the ceiling. Komangalam police has registered a case and are investigating.