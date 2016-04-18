FLASH NEWS MK Stalin said action should be taken against those who had threatened Panneerselvam to resign OPS likely to announce a commission of inquiry under a retired HC judge to investigate Jaya’s death: Sources It is very shocking what OPS had said yesterday. So much of uncertainty is not good for the state: Kanimozhi I thought Jaya would come back; everyone said she was recovering. When I heard the news of her demise, we felt like we lost all power: OPS BJP is totally silent on OPS vs Sasikala. Governor has not performed his duty and its showing in poor light: Subramanian Swamy I am going by constitution and Sasikala has majority, that’s why she is entitled to be CM: Subramanian Swamy Sasikala Natarajan removes O Pannerselvam from the post of AIADMK’s treasurer ; Dindigul Sreenivasan appointed in his place. OPS speech impact, tomorrow governor will meet OPS: Mumbai Rajbhavan sources Urgent cabinet meeting called at Poes Garden Panneerselvam’s late night visit to Amma memorial adds to TN suspense, sits in meditation

Coimbatore


Vijayakanth to contest from Ulundurpet

Covai Post Network
April 18, 2016

DMDK President and Chief Ministerial candidate of the People’s Welfare Front (PWF) Vijayakanth on Monday said that he would contest from Ulundurpet constituency in the May 16 Assembly elections.

Ulundurpet, which is located in the vicinity of Vijayakanth’s wife Premalatha’s native place, is in the Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu. Since the constituency has a good support base for Vijayakanth, from his acting days, DMDK believed the actor could easily win the seat.

Moreover, DMK was not fielding a strong candidate here. The seat was given to Manitha Neya Makkal Katchi, a small ally. This had brightened the winning prospects of Vijayakanth.

Vijayakanth was first elected to the Assembly in 2006 from Vridhachalam when he was the lone candidate to win after floating the party in 2005.

In the 2011 elections, which he faced as an ally of the AIADMK, he won from Rishivandhiyam and his party won 29 seats and became the Principal Opposition party in the State Assembly, pushing the DMK to the third place.

However, the DMDK snapped ties with the AIADMK after heated exchanges in the Assembly and faced the 2014 Lok Sabha polls as an ally of the BJP-led NDA that also included the MDMK, PMK and other parties. However, the DMDK could not even secure a single seat and also lost deposit in many Parliamentary seats.

The DMDK, which was allotted 104 seats under the seat sharing agreement, released the final list of 11 candidates on Monday. The party had already released the list for 93 seats.

