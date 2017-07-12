Village officer electrocuted

Udhagamandalam: A 50-year old village officer was found dead on a live wire connected to the fence of a farm in Ittalaru, on the outskirts.

The villagers noticed Murugan lying entangled, police said.

Murugan used to cross the farm to his house in Indiranagar and he might have come into contact with the wire connected to the fence, it is believed. The farmers in the area link power, either battery, solar or directly from their house connection, to the fence to prevent the entry of wildlife, police said.

Forest, police and electricity board officials rushed to the site and inquiry is on.