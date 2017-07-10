Villagers allege blockage of water canal by private parties

Residents of four villages in Mettupalayam taluk have alleged that some private parties have deliberately blocked the drinking water channel that supplies water to their villages.

In a petition to the District Collector, residents of Muttukallor, Parapalam, Panapalayampudur and Salai Vembu Thekampatti said the private parties have blocked the water channel that comes from Atthikadavu water treatment plant in Velliyangadi that links to the Bhavani river. “They are drawing water for commercial purposes,” the petition said.

They also alleged that a Government Boat House was being constructed there “without considering that water scarcity faced by the villagers”. “It is the only source of water available for us for agriculture. Nearly 2000 acres of agricultural land depends on this water channel”, Karthik Vijay, a farmer said.

S Palanisami, President of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, Coimbatore Chapter, said solar and oil engine motors were being used to draw water from the channel. “The water drawn is being sold to brick industries in Kanuvaipalayam,” he alleged.