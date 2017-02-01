FLASH NEWS Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble Sensex trading at 28154, up 498 points. Nifty trading at 8720 up 158 points. Delhi HC agrees to hear plea against pre-poll freebies 15% surcharge on incomes above Rs 1 crore to continue: Arun Jaitley Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore: Arun Jaitley Reduce existing rate of taxation for individual assessees b/w 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh to 5% instead of the current 10%: Arun Jaitley Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or digital mode: Arun Jaitley No transactions over Rs 3 lakh to be allowed in cash: Arun Jaitley

Coimbatore


Villagers bid tearful adieu to Ilavarasan

Covai Post Network
February 1, 2017

Thousands of people bade a tearful adieu to B. Ilavarasan (27), a soldier in 51 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army, who died in the avalanche in Gurez sector in Banidpora district near the LOC on January 26. Ilavarasan’s body was consigned to flames with full military honours at his native Kannanthangudi Keezhaiyur village in Orathanadu taluk today.

Earlier, Ilavarasan’s body was brought to the IAF station in Thanjavur from New Delhi last night and taken to his village by road in the early hours of today.

On seeing his body, his parents, relatives and villagers broke down.

State Agriculture Minister R Duraikannu placed wreath on Ilavarasan’s body and paid homage on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Government. The Minister also consoled Ilavarasan’s parents and handed over a cheque for Rs. 20 lakh as solatium. District Collector A. Annadurai, Superintendent of Police J. Mahesh, Revenue Divisional Officer C. Suresh and Tahsildar Tamil Jayanthi also paid their respects.

All the shops and business establishments in Orathanadu were closed as mark of respect to the departed soldier.

Ilavarasan is survived by his parents Boominathan (57) and Amutha (50), both agriculture workers, and two siblings – Sudha and Vinod Kumar.

Ilavarasan, an Economics graduate, had joined the Army in 2012. “He had visited us on a 15-day leave during Diwali. He also said that he would visit during Pongal. We were eagerly waiting for him then. But now he has come for one last time,” an emotional Boominathan said.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS