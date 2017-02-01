Villagers bid tearful adieu to Ilavarasan

Thousands of people bade a tearful adieu to B. Ilavarasan (27), a soldier in 51 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army, who died in the avalanche in Gurez sector in Banidpora district near the LOC on January 26. Ilavarasan’s body was consigned to flames with full military honours at his native Kannanthangudi Keezhaiyur village in Orathanadu taluk today.

Earlier, Ilavarasan’s body was brought to the IAF station in Thanjavur from New Delhi last night and taken to his village by road in the early hours of today.

On seeing his body, his parents, relatives and villagers broke down.

State Agriculture Minister R Duraikannu placed wreath on Ilavarasan’s body and paid homage on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Government. The Minister also consoled Ilavarasan’s parents and handed over a cheque for Rs. 20 lakh as solatium. District Collector A. Annadurai, Superintendent of Police J. Mahesh, Revenue Divisional Officer C. Suresh and Tahsildar Tamil Jayanthi also paid their respects.

All the shops and business establishments in Orathanadu were closed as mark of respect to the departed soldier.

Ilavarasan is survived by his parents Boominathan (57) and Amutha (50), both agriculture workers, and two siblings – Sudha and Vinod Kumar.

Ilavarasan, an Economics graduate, had joined the Army in 2012. “He had visited us on a 15-day leave during Diwali. He also said that he would visit during Pongal. We were eagerly waiting for him then. But now he has come for one last time,” an emotional Boominathan said.