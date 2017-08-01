Villagers demand railway station at Chettipalayam

Residents of Chettipalayam on Tuesday laid siege at the panchayat office demanding opening of a railway station in their village.
More than 50 villagers, who laid the siege, said since the Pollachi-Palghat gauge conversion was completed and train services resumed, the railways should immediately take steps to set up a station at Chettipalayam.
Besides more trains should be introduced to Southern districts of Tamil Nadu, as was being operated earlier.
