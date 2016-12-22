Villupuram youth detained under Goondas Act

Thanjavur: As per the orders of Collector A Annadurai, 27-year-old Arunpandian, son of Selvaraj and resident of Mariamman Koil Street, Pandian Kuppam village, Chinna Salem taluk, Villupuram district, was detained under the Goondas Act and lodged at the Central Prison in Cuddalore for indulging in activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and peace.

Based on the recommendations made by SP Anne Vijaya, Tiruchirappalli Railway Police and relevant documents produced by Inspector P Kumar of Thanjavur railway police station, Collector Annadurai ordered the detention of Arunpandian as goonda under section 3 (i) of Tamil Nadu Act 14/1982. Subsequently, he was lodged at the Central Prison in Cuddalore.