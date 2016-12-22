FLASH NEWS Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung submits his resignation to the Government of India Stop quoting dialogues from Hindi movies: Cong tells PM Modi Rahul Gandhi is trying to be Arvind Kejriwal: BJP Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the Year SA cricketer Petersen banned for 2 years for match fixing Aadhaar card mandatory for privileged darshan at Tirupati Will not impose or burden any language on students: HRD Min Visa extension denied to Pak man living in India for 49 yrs Virat Kohli named captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year Girija Vaidyanathan replaces Rama Mohana Rao as the new Chief Secretary of TN Govt

Coimbatore


Villupuram youth detained under Goondas Act

Covai Post Network
December 22, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Thanjavur: As per the orders of Collector A Annadurai, 27-year-old Arunpandian, son of Selvaraj and resident of Mariamman Koil Street, Pandian Kuppam village, Chinna Salem taluk, Villupuram district, was detained under the Goondas Act and lodged at the Central Prison in Cuddalore for indulging in activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and peace.

Based on the recommendations made by SP Anne Vijaya, Tiruchirappalli Railway Police and relevant documents produced by Inspector P Kumar of Thanjavur railway police station, Collector Annadurai ordered the detention of Arunpandian as goonda under section 3 (i) of Tamil Nadu Act 14/1982. Subsequently, he was lodged at the Central Prison in Cuddalore.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS