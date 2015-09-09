FLASH NEWS No plan to extract Methane or Shale Gas from TN: ONGC Sreesanth approaches Kerala HC for lifting of BCCI ban HDFC, ICICI and Axis Bank begin to levy cash transaction fee Madras High Court Relief to Coke, Pepsi; Lifts Stay on Water Supply Telangana residential colleges to be open to married women The economy is back on track after demonetisation; Cong’s dream to see the GDP fall by 2% has now been shattered: Arun Jaitley Mumbai Police detains one person for sending death threats to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his family China is currently seeing a 5th wave of H7N9 bird flu in humans – a virus that was first detected in people in 2013 Osama’s Son-in-Law Killed by CIA Drone Strike: US Official BJP leader Nitin Naveen lodges FIR against Bihar minister Abdul Jalil Mastan for using abusive language against PM Modi

Coimbatore


Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations on September 17

by Covai Post Network
September 9, 2015

Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations will be held on the 17th of this month. A meeting in this regard was held at the Coimbatore Collectorate today to discuss the special arrangements and security measures that have to be taken.

District Collector Archana Patnaik instructed the officials and the police to maintain law and order during the processions and the idol immersion ceremonies. She also gave strict orders to the Pollution Control Board to ensure that the idols are made of mud, and not with chemicals like Plaster of Paris and harmful paints. She insisted that shopkeepers refrain from selling plaster-of-Paris idols, which pollute water, and ordered that action be taken against those who make such idols.

Special orders were also issued to the electricity board to provide power facilities during the processions. The collector has ordered that transport facilities and clearance be provided for the processions in such a way that it doesn’t disturb the normal life. The meeting was attended by D. Christhudoss, Superintendent of Police Dr M Sudhakar ; DROs, RDOs, Tahsildars, and other officials.

Comments 11
We are a gaggle of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community. Your website provided us with useful info to work on. You have performed an impressive activity and our entire group will be thankful to you. http://rakeworld.com/index.php?do=/blog/29523/healthy-dinner-recipes-a-concise-yet-detailed-alternative/ [Marcy] - Jan 11, 2017
Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive read anything like this before. So nice to find anyone with some unique ideas on this subject. realy thank you for starting this up. this website is one thing that is wanted on the web, somebody with a little originality. helpful job for bringing something new to the web! http://findapprenticeships.co.uk/forumlive/discussion/96452/my-perfect-report-to-cambridge-taxi [taxi from cambridge to heathrow] - Feb 09, 2017
I’m impressed, I must say. Actually not often do I encounter a blog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me inform you, you've got hit the nail on the head. Your thought is outstanding; the issue is something that not sufficient individuals are talking intelligently about. I'm very pleased that I stumbled throughout this in my search for one thing relating to this. https://justingray84malikcollier082.shutterfly.com/24 [marine deep cycle battery] - Feb 11, 2017
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it is really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers! http://wallinside.com/post-57580121-check-out-this-new-information-about-fu-iture-stores.html [furniture companies] - Feb 18, 2017
Thank you, I have recently been searching for information approximately this topic for a while and yours is the best I have found out till now. However, what about the conclusion? Are you certain about the source? http://community.cosmicradio.tv/discussion/187536/my-evaluation-on-the-subject-of-maid-service [window cleaning business] - Feb 22, 2017
It's best to take component in a contest for one of many greatest blogs on the internet. I will advocate this site! http://forum.pencilandinkreviews.com/discussion/57154/a-complete-view-of-web-design-tips-you-will-not-afford-to-miss-out-on [web programming] - Feb 22, 2017
Wonderful work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the internet. Shame on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my website . Thanks =) http://www.futureforeignpolicy.com/1/futureshare/discussion/207217/all-that-you-should-discover-on-creative-web-design [web designer website] - Feb 23, 2017
Have you ever thought about publishing an e-book or writing on other sites? I have a blog based on the same topics you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would value your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send me an email. http://www.toloka.com/forum/index.php?p=/discussion/281315/an-in-depth-view-of-custom-web-design-you-truly-can-not-afford-to-miss [web development] - Feb 23, 2017
An intriguing discussion is worth comment. I think which you should really write a lot more on this topic, it could possibly not be a taboo topic but normally individuals aren't enough to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers http://www.blogster.com/minutewillow42iqfusl/things-to-go-over-video-production-company [company video production] - Feb 23, 2017
I’d have to check with you here. Which is not something I usually do! I get pleasure from studying a submit that will make people think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to remark! https://adamv46.jimdo.com/2017/02/26/dentist-costs-guide/ [cosmetic dentists] - Feb 28, 2017
Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said "You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear." She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone! https://storify.com/rileygray25/important-target-pool-cleaning-service-cost [swimming pool services] - Mar 03, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS