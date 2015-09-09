Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations on September 17

Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations will be held on the 17th of this month. A meeting in this regard was held at the Coimbatore Collectorate today to discuss the special arrangements and security measures that have to be taken.

District Collector Archana Patnaik instructed the officials and the police to maintain law and order during the processions and the idol immersion ceremonies. She also gave strict orders to the Pollution Control Board to ensure that the idols are made of mud, and not with chemicals like Plaster of Paris and harmful paints. She insisted that shopkeepers refrain from selling plaster-of-Paris idols, which pollute water, and ordered that action be taken against those who make such idols.

Special orders were also issued to the electricity board to provide power facilities during the processions. The collector has ordered that transport facilities and clearance be provided for the processions in such a way that it doesn’t disturb the normal life. The meeting was attended by D. Christhudoss, Superintendent of Police Dr M Sudhakar ; DROs, RDOs, Tahsildars, and other officials.