Vinupriya suicide: Head Constable suspended for demanding bribe

48 hours after the tragic suicide of a young woman after morphed obscene pictures of hers surfaced on a social network website, a head constable was suspended for allegedly demanding bribe from the victim’s father to investigate his complaint.

The police have also arrested Suresh, a 22-year-old power-loom worker, for posting the morphed pictures of the victim, 21-year-old Vinupriya. He resided in the same area where Vinupriya lived.

When Vinupriya’s father filed a complaint with the police, Head Constable Suresh Kumar, of the Salem City Cyber Crime Unit, had demanded a mobile phone as bribe. There was also reportedly a long delay in picking up the complaint for investigations. Dejected, and under tremendous stress after seeing morphed obscene pictures of hers on a fake Facebook account, Vinupriya committed suicide on Monday, by hanging herself.

The pace of the investigations picked up after widespread criticism. Cybercrime officials managed to track down the person with the IP address of the Facebook account.