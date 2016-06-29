FLASH NEWS Pakistan is a ‘well of death’: Uzma after returning to India Google bans apps that use inaudible sounds to spy on users China complains about US Navy ship in South China Sea Iran built 3rd underground ballistic missile factory: Report Philippine army kills 13 militants, rescues 78 hostages Socialist Lenin Moreno sworn in as Ecuador President Tajikistan Prez greets Trump with 7 seconds-long handshake Millionaire and hot yoga guru Bikram gets arrest warrant China group buys second largest condom maker for ₹3800 crore Johnson & Johnson to pay ₹213 crore over Benadryl lawsuit

Coimbatore


Vinupriya suicide: Head Constable suspended for demanding bribe

Covai Post Network
June 29, 2016

48 hours after the tragic suicide of a young woman after morphed obscene pictures of hers surfaced on a social network website, a head constable was suspended for allegedly demanding bribe from the victim’s father to investigate his complaint.

The police have also arrested Suresh, a 22-year-old power-loom worker, for posting the morphed pictures of the victim, 21-year-old Vinupriya. He resided in the same area where Vinupriya lived.

When Vinupriya’s father filed a complaint with the police, Head Constable Suresh Kumar, of the Salem City Cyber Crime Unit, had demanded a mobile phone as bribe. There was also reportedly a long delay in picking up the complaint for investigations. Dejected, and under tremendous stress after seeing morphed obscene pictures of hers on a fake Facebook account, Vinupriya committed suicide on Monday, by hanging herself.

The pace of the investigations picked up after widespread criticism. Cybercrime officials managed to track down the person with the IP address of the Facebook account.

Comments 42
http://www.uforadio.com.tw/userinfo.php?uid=2205531 [Susanne Olm] - Nov 01, 2016
11/2/2016 @ 10:35:43: lorem ipsum covaipost.com http://summerworld-fouhy.info [Everett Bozelle] - Nov 02, 2016
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade site post from you in the upcoming also. Actually your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own site now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a good example of it. http://www.iYjWl5gEmD.com/iYjWl5gEmD [Hue Styler] - Apr 07, 2017
Considero que este tema debe tratarse como se ha tratado en este post. Muchas webs lo manejan de forma inadecuada, lo que contribuye a su desprestigio y desvaloralización. Menos mal existen webs como esta para compensar el daño. http://www.sobretarot.com/tarot-de-las-hadas/ [Mendy Breneman] - Apr 15, 2017
I dugg some of you post as I thought they were very beneficial handy [computer recycling] - Apr 15, 2017
Thanks for helping out, wonderful info. "Whoever obeys the gods, to him they particularly listen." by Homer. [it recycling companies] - Apr 16, 2017
I've been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thanks, I'll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your website? [computer equipment disposal] - Apr 16, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. http://www.cheap-hats.cc{cheap [hats|cheap snapbacks|cheap snapback hats}] - Apr 19, 2017
where to sell shoes online https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-161221001.html [Ken Maung] - Apr 22, 2017
I like these types of posts but I find myself losing hours simply browsing and reading. Keep them coming. http://www.spasaadelaide.com.au/ [spas a adelaide] - Apr 23, 2017
shoes for ladies http://www.dhgate.com/product/womens-cheap-sandals-fashion-heels-sale-ladies/397835044.html [Marta Knoche] - Apr 23, 2017
Someone essentially help to make significantly posts I would state. That is the first time I frequented your website page and to this point? I surprised with the analysis you made to make this actual put up amazing. Magnificent job! http://pinkfascinator.com/always-enjoyable-beauty-lime-green-fascinators-for-stunning-looks/ [lime green fascinators] - Apr 25, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. http://irismarvellsolutions.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=17009557 [reefer trailer] - Apr 26, 2017
The left-wing judiciary has overcome all checks and balances from the Executive and Legislative branches. So far they have determined that the Executive cannot protect the borders or deport illegal immigrants. Open borders are the cause celeb for the left. They don't care about laws, or crime or the victims of illegal immigrants. Apparently it's even legal to harbor criminals. Sanctuary cities can make their own laws and have become the ultimate authority on our lives. Whether you realize it, a Mayor in San Francisco or an aspiring Attorney General in Hawaii you never even had the right to vote for now hold your lives in their hands and have determined that you are worth nothing to them. I won't forget. http://www.mmfporn.com/gran-chupada-de-verga-y-le-encanta.html [Isabell Kwack] - Apr 26, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. http://maylamkemtuoi.info/story/51263/ [buy fake degree] - Apr 27, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. http://argillic.com/index.php/en/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=694298 [buy fake degree] - Apr 27, 2017
Thanks for the tips shared on your blog. Another thing I would like to express is that losing weight is not information on going on a celebrity diet and trying to reduce as much weight that you can in a set period of time. The most effective way to lose weight naturally is by consuming it slowly but surely and using some basic tips which can allow you to make the most through your attempt to shed weight. You may understand and be following many of these tips, however reinforcing understanding never hurts. http://wme.lzu.edu.cn/geosite/mediawiki/index.php/Get_A_Manage_On_Your_Tinnitus_Right_now..._info_num_26_of_952 [how to produce more sperm] - Apr 28, 2017
I am really inspired together with your writing abilities and also with the format for your blog. Is that this a paid subject or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to peer a nice weblog like this one these days.. http://americancrap.blogspot.com/ [bupati imas] - Apr 29, 2017
Hello, Neat post. There is an issue along with your site in internet explorer, may test this IE still is the marketplace chief and a good part of other folks will leave out your great writing due to this problem. http://www.kompasiana.com/rebeccaryders/kasus-heri-tantan-menjadi-asongan-di-pasar-senen_590512c54723bd65377a3bdd [kasus heri tantan] - Apr 30, 2017
porn movie http://www.mangyono.com/2016/05/profil-hj-imas-aryumningsih-se-bupati-wakil-bupati-subang.html [free download porn movie - mangyono.com] - Apr 30, 2017
How can withholding funding for Sanctuary Cities, of which New York City is one, even be considered when the New York City Police Force is publicly funded to protect Trump Tower and with the President's wife and son living there? http://www.bigbootyporn.org/watch/small-asian-sex-1388.html [Rafael Ingersoll] - May 03, 2017
cheap shoes for men online https://wirisi.com/martin-boots-heels-160915001.html [Sergio Burghardt] - May 05, 2017
i have so many funny bones in myself that is why i would love to be a comedian” https://goo.gl/5fVMie [Charity Billow] - May 05, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. https://www.assignmentmost.com澳洲论文代写 [论文代写] - May 08, 2017
Zune and iPod: Greatest All those assess the Zune toward the Touch, however right after viewing how slim and astonishingly reduced and light it is, I acquire it toward be a as a substitute exclusive hybrid that combines features of the two the Touch and the Nano. It is unbelievably colorful and lovely OLED screen is marginally smaller than the touch screen, but the participant itself feels Incredibly a bit lesser and lighter. It weighs pertaining to 2/3 as considerably, and is noticeably smaller in just width and height, When becoming particularly a hair thicker. http://www.personaltips.org [personal finance] - May 08, 2017
I consider something really special in this web site. http://mobsex.mobi [3gp porn] - May 09, 2017
Concerning me and my spouse we've owned a lot more MP3 players higher than the yrs than I can count, together with Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, and many others. But, the final handful of decades I've solved down toward a person line of avid gamers. Why? Considering the fact that I was satisfied toward discover how well-designed and entertaining to employ the underappreciated (and commonly mocked) Zunes are. http://www.yourcareerclassifieds.net [career] - May 10, 2017
The clean Zune browser is shockingly favourable, still not as optimistic as the iPod's. It will work very well, nevertheless isn't really as quick as Safari, and has a clunkier interface. If your self once in a while method on working with the world-wide-web browser which is not an issue, nevertheless if you happen to be planning in direction of examine the internet alot in opposition to your PMP then the iPod's much larger display screen and far better browser may be significant. http://www.theelectronicsspecialist.net [best electronics] - May 10, 2017
womens casual shoes https://wirisi.com/boots-heels-161003003.html [Santos Lamborn] - May 10, 2017
This is getting to be a little bit a lot more subjective, nevertheless I a lot prefer the Zune Sector. The interface is colorful, incorporates further more aptitude, and some cool characteristics such as 'Mixview' that make it possible for your self instantly watch very similar albums, music, or other customers related toward what you're listening to. Clicking upon a person of people will center upon that product, and a further mounted of "neighbors" will appear into view, allowing yourself toward navigate in excess of researching through related artists, songs, or buyers. Talking of consumers, the Zune "Social" is in addition suitable enjoyment, enabling by yourself find other people with shared choices and becoming pals with them. Yourself then can hear in the direction of a playlist constructed primarily based on an amalgamation of what all your good friends are listening in direction of, which is way too remarkable. People apprehensive with privateness will be relieved in direction of realize yourself can stop the public versus viewing your personal listening behaviors if by yourself as a result opt for. http://www.getbestphotography.org [find photography] - May 11, 2017
http://www.pinkfascinator.com/white-fascinator-hats/ [white fascinator with veil] - May 11, 2017
Involving me and my partner we have owned extra MP3 players higher than the many years than I can count, which includes Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, and many others. But, the final few several years I've solved down toward one line of players. Why? Since I was joyful in direction of check out how well-designed and entertaining toward use the underappreciated (and broadly mocked) Zunes are. http://www.homeproductsandservices.net [product services] - May 12, 2017
The fresh new Zune browser is astonishingly beneficial, yet not as Fantastic as the iPod's. It functions perfectly, yet is not as quick as Safari, and contains a clunkier interface. If on your own occasionally system upon working with the website browser that's not an issue, but if you happen to be planning towards examine the net alot towards your PMP then the iPod's greater show and improved browser may well be critical. http://www.gamblingandcasinostips.net [casino online] - May 12, 2017
If you might be however upon the fence: grab your favourite earphones, mind down towards a Ideal Purchase and ask towards plug them into a Zune then an iPod and watch which just one appears far better in the direction of yourself, and which interface would make you smile extra. Then you'll recognize which is immediately for on your own. http://www.casinoonlinetips.org [casino site] - May 12, 2017
Zune and iPod: Greatest people in america evaluate the Zune in direction of the Contact, but right after observing how slim and incredibly minor and mild it is, I try out it in the direction of be a quite exceptional hybrid that brings together characteristics of possibly the Contact and the Nano. It truly is amazingly colorful and lovely OLED exhibit is somewhat smaller than the contact screen, however the participant alone feels Incredibly a bit more compact and lighter. It weighs above 2/3 as significantly, and is drastically smaller sized within width and top, When getting simply just a hair thicker. http://www.hotadultromance.net [adult relationship] - May 13, 2017
If you happen to be continue to upon the fence: seize your beloved earphones, head down towards a Least complicated Purchase and talk to in the direction of plug them into a Zune then an iPod and look at which one sounds improved towards oneself, and which interface helps make your self smile even further. Then you will recognize which is right for on your own. http://www.advancehouserenovation.org [home information] - May 14, 2017
Zune and iPod: Utmost americans compare the Zune to the Contact, but at the time watching how thin and surprisingly tiny and gentle it is, I try out it toward be a quite distinctive hybrid that brings together features of both equally the Contact and the Nano. It is really Quite vibrant and stunning OLED screen is a bit lesser than the contact screen, however the player by itself feels relatively a bit scaled-down and lighter. It weighs around 2/3 as significantly, and is significantly smaller sized inside width and height, When currently being simply just a hair thicker. http://www.babyinformationtips.org [baby games] - May 14, 2017
I enjoy reading by way of an write-up that can make men and women consider. Also, thanks for permitting for me to comment! http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex] - May 16, 2017
The refreshing Zune browser is incredibly positive, still not as Excellent as the iPod's. It will work nicely, yet just isn't as prompt as Safari, and contains a clunkier interface. If you from time to time program on working with the website browser that's not an issue, still if you might be creating to examine the internet alot towards your PMP then the iPod's greater display and greater browser might be critical. http://www.weaponsview.org [weapons view] - May 16, 2017
shoes for sale online cheap http://stores.ebay.com/wirisi [Eve Cinadr] - May 18, 2017
You can definitely see your enthusiasm within the paintings you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times go after your heart. "What power has law where only money rules." by Gaius Petronius. http://pinkfascinator.com/lime-green-fascinators-for-wedding-events-beauty-you-will-always-enjoy/ [green fascinators] - May 25, 2017
I am now not positive the place you are getting your info, however great topic. I must spend some time learning more or working out more. Thank you for excellent info I was looking for this info for my mission. http://tattooremovalnews.com/tattoo-removal-the-laser-way/ [Tad Lambeth] - May 26, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS