Violating rules, this TASMAC outlet does brisk business

A liquor outlet at NSR Road in Sai Baba Colony has been functioning violating rules.

According to the Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending (in shops and bars) Rules, 2003, a bar has to function in a pucca building and no part of the bar shall be thatched either on the sides or on the roof. But the entire structure of the bar, that functions near a popular restaurant, has been covered with aluminium roofs. Also there is no board displaying the license number or shop number. It is to be noted that two licensed shops which were operating in the same road earlier were closed following a government order.

Recently The Covai Post exposed through videos, the illegal bar functioning in the area.

According to civil rights activist A. Manoj the bar has been operating flouting all rules and regulations. “There is even a kitchen inside the bar,” he said.

Four persons wait outside the outlet and they provide all assistance to customers in getting their favourite drinks, he added.

When contacted, TASMAC officials said they were unaware of anything in this regard. Former local body representative V. Annammal said that she was not aware of any such bar. “If any such bar is operating, then most probably it should be following rules,” she said.

However, residents feel that the bar has been a nuisance to the general public. A resident who didn’t want to be named said tipplers create lot of inconvenience to people who cross the shop.