Coimbatore


Violations in Parsn campus: Corpn to hold meeting on Tuesday

Covai Post Network
April 14, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Corporation officials would meet all stake holders on Tuesday to address the issues raised by resident welfare societies at the Parsn Sesh Nestle campus on Nanjundapuram Road here.

Officials inspected the campus on Thursday to collect information following several complaints of irregularities and violations. They met the members of the societies and have asked them to submit necessary papers and reports to prove their right over the scheme road.

According to sources, officials also asked the builders to provide them with the documents they received from the local planning authority. It is learnt that the builder had received 18 approvals for various works.

(Various violations including illegal usage of scheme road of CCMC, blocking access to general public, illegal alterations and constructions and lack of splay areas on corners were being carried out by members of welfare societies were earlier reported).

In order to bring an end to the episode, officials have called for a meeting with members of the societies, the builder and petitioner to verify facts and thereby take important decisions. If the violations are proven, the Corporation might take control of the Scheme Road that is currently being guarded with a gate.

