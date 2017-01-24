VLB Janakkiammal College shuns Coke,Pepsi

Even as the protest against Jallikattu ban was on, the push to shun foreign originated aerated drinks was simmering.

Students trashed bottles on the road and pledged not to buy or consume Coke, Pepsi or other foreign manufactured soft drinks.

Social media was also viral with posts where individuals promised to boycott these soft drinks.

Traders have also announced that they would stop procuring soft drinks from Coco Cola and Pepsi.

As a first step towards the boycott , the management of VLB Janakiammal College of Arts and Science has decided to provide only fresh fruit juice in their canteen, based on requests by their students.

“Instead of soft drinks, fresh juices would be served in the college,” said a press release from the college.

Now it remains to be seen if the other educational institutions in the city would also follow suit.