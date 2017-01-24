FLASH NEWS Venus Williams has reached the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time in 14 years Federer to face compatriot Wawrinka in Aus Open semifinal Vijay Mallya charged by CBI in IDBI bank loan default case, chargesheet also filed against bank’s ex-chairman Supreme Court transfers Ganga cleaning and sewage treatment case to the National Green Tribunal UK Supreme Court says Parliament must start the Brexit process Okinawa launches electric scooter in India at ₹43,700 Aircel-Maxis case: Special CBI court to pronounce order on framing of charges against ex-minister Dayanidhi Maran, others on Feb 2 Encounter underway between security forces & terrorists at Khimber’s Hadoora area in Ganderbal district,J&K,reports

Coimbatore


VLB Janakkiammal College shuns Coke,Pepsi

Covai Post Network
January 24, 2017

Even as the protest against Jallikattu ban was on, the push to shun foreign originated aerated drinks was simmering.

Students trashed bottles on the road and pledged not to buy or consume Coke, Pepsi or other foreign manufactured soft drinks.

Social media was also viral with posts where individuals promised to boycott these soft drinks.

Traders have also announced that they would stop procuring soft drinks from Coco Cola and Pepsi.

As a first step towards the boycott , the management of VLB Janakiammal College of Arts and Science has decided to provide only fresh fruit juice in their canteen, based on requests by their students.

“Instead of soft drinks, fresh juices would be served in the college,” said a press release from the college.

Now it remains to be seen if the other educational institutions in the city would also follow suit.

