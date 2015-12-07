VOC grandson petitions Collector

Freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram Pillai’s grandson P. Chidambarampillai handed over a petition at the Collector Office, asking for the Government to find a place to erect a statue of his grandfather.

P. Chidambarampillai (88), retired officer from the Electricity Board, has said in his petition that many in Coimbatore did not even recognise Chidambaram Pillai. In addition to the statue, he has also asked for schools and college to celebrate his birth anniversary on September 5. He has also petitioned for content on his grandfather to be included in the school syllabus.

“I have two sons and two daughters. We live in a very bad condition. I petitioned the Collector to find a job for my son,” he added.