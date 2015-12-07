FLASH NEWS Frank Lampard; former Chelsea and England midfielder retires Delhi CBI court acquits all accused including the Maran brothers, in the Aircel Maxis case Govt’s job is not to worry, but to give solutions.In the unrest in Kashmir last year, more than 90 people lost their lives: Ghulam Nabi Azad In budget speech also, BJP didn’t tell how much black money has come after notebandi: Mayawati Oil spill off at Ennore port in Chennai on Saturday morning is spreading rapidly at an alarming pace on coast of Bay of Bengal The Chhattisgarh government sent controversial Bastar IG SRP Kalluri on forced leave; DIG Sunder Raj to take charge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) defused by J&K Police and Army’s 33RR in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble

Coimbatore


VOC grandson petitions Collector

Covai Post Network
December 7, 2015

Freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram Pillai’s grandson P. Chidambarampillai handed over a petition at the Collector Office, asking for the Government to find a place to erect a statue of his grandfather.

P. Chidambarampillai (88), retired officer from the Electricity Board, has said in his petition that many in Coimbatore did not even recognise Chidambaram Pillai. In addition to the statue, he has also asked for schools and college to celebrate his birth anniversary on September 5. He has also petitioned for content on his grandfather to be included in the school syllabus.

“I have two sons and two daughters. We live in a very bad condition. I petitioned the Collector to find a job for my son,” he added.

