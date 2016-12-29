Vodafone launches 4G services in Tamil Nadu

Vodafone, one of India’s leading communication services providers, today launched its 4G service in Tamil Nadu.

Vodafone Supernet 4G, initially launched here and Tirupur, will be made available in all major towns and cities across the State by March 2017, Vodafone India Business Head, Tamil Nadu, S Murali told reporters here.

Built on the efficient 2100 MHz, this state-of-the-art network will enable Vodafone Supernet 4G customers to access Internet via mobile with speed across a range of smart devices, including MiFi and dongles, he said.

As a special launch offer, he said that free SIM upgrade will be given to 4G for customers along with high-speed 4G SIM and 2GB free data on every 4G SIM upgrade. This will significantly enhance the mobile Internet experience for customers with faster download/upload of videos and music, seamless video chats, and will also facilitate greater ease in using the favourable apps, he said.

With this launch, Vodafone is now uniquely positioned to offer in Tamil Nadu, 2, 3 and 4 G services on its own convergent radio technology, Murali said.

Vodafone has already successfully rolled out 4G in Kerala, Karnataka, Kolkata, Delhi and NCR, Mumbai, Haryana, UP East, Gujarat, West Bengal Rajasthan, Assam and North East, Odisha and Maharashtra circle. With launches planned in Goa, Punjab, and UP West, the 4G coverage will be available in 2,400 towns across 17 circles in India by March 2017, which contributes to over 90 per cent of the company’s data revenue, Murali said.