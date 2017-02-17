Vote according to your conscience, Anandaraj tells AIADMK MLAs

Chennai: Film actor Anandaraj, who quit the AIADMK recently, has appealed to all party MLAs to vote according to their conscience during the vote of confidence in the State Assembly.

“They should think twice before voting. It is left to them – whether they want to continue to be politicians forever or reap the benefits of money and power only to disappear from the political scene,” Anandaraj told reporters at Chennai today.

“After all, the MLAs should return to their respective constituencies after the floor test and they cannot go back to the luxury resort where they have been staying for the last week or so. The awakening among youth has been great since the Jallikattu protest and the social media’s role cannot be forgotten,” he added.

The general mood of people in Tamil Nadu is in favour of Governor’s rule and fresh elections a little later, following the continued political instability after Jayalalithaa’s death, he said.

It may be recalled that Anandaraj was among the first who openly questioned Sasikala’s credentials to be Amma’s political heir.

Meanwhile, demonstrators in Pudukkottai defaced the portraits of C. Vijaya Bhaskar, Minister for Health and Family welfare for extending his support to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. The agitators attacked the Minister’s portrait with brooms.