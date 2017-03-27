FLASH NEWS Austrian girl alleges she was sexually harassed in a spa in Udaipur, files FIR in Ambamata Police Station Cricket 4th Test, Day 3 : Australia all out on 137 runs; India need 106 runs to win the match and the series Election Commission extends till December 31 the June 30 deadline set for Congress to hold organisational polls Kolkata to host the FIFA under-17 World Cup final match TTV Dinakaran files complaint with EC stating OPS team manipulates ‘Electric pole’ as twin leaves confusing people during campaign Govt can’t make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes: SC RS adjourned twice in quick succession following opposition uproar over vacancies in commissions for minorities, SCs/STs and OBCs: Reports Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduced Inter-state goods bill in Parliament SC directs Centre to prepare a roadmap to prevent the rising cases of farmer suicides in the country, gives 4 weeks time Dozens arrested in anti-corruption protests in Russia

Coimbatore


Vriddha Gated community residents block road, seek action against Daksha Property Developers

Covai Post Network
March 27, 2017

About 300 residents of Vriddha, a gated community in IOB Colony, Vadavalli, staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate demanding action against Sree Daksha Property Developers.

Alleging that the developer had violated building norms and cheated them by not providing the promised amenities, such as connections for municipal water and drainage system, S. Sudharshan, President of Vriddha Owners Welfare Association said that the developers refused to return the corpus fund of Rs. 75,000 (for villas) and Rs.50,000 (for flats) which they collected from each buyer.

“As per existing rules, 72 single room apartments for economically weaker sections should be constructed, whenever a gated community is created. But the builder, instead of constructing 72 one-room flats, has construed 36 two-room flats,” Sudharshan alleged.

“When we approached the developers, we were only insulted. We then petitioned the District Collector, T.N .Hariharan, and Superintendent of Police R.V. Ramya Bharathi, following which an RDO enquiry was ordered. As Mohan, the Chairman of Sree Daksha Property Developers did not turn up for the enquiry, we blocked the road and demonstrated in front of the Collectorate,” he added.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS