Vriddha Gated community residents block road, seek action against Daksha Property Developers

About 300 residents of Vriddha, a gated community in IOB Colony, Vadavalli, staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate demanding action against Sree Daksha Property Developers.

Alleging that the developer had violated building norms and cheated them by not providing the promised amenities, such as connections for municipal water and drainage system, S. Sudharshan, President of Vriddha Owners Welfare Association said that the developers refused to return the corpus fund of Rs. 75,000 (for villas) and Rs.50,000 (for flats) which they collected from each buyer.

“As per existing rules, 72 single room apartments for economically weaker sections should be constructed, whenever a gated community is created. But the builder, instead of constructing 72 one-room flats, has construed 36 two-room flats,” Sudharshan alleged.

“When we approached the developers, we were only insulted. We then petitioned the District Collector, T.N .Hariharan, and Superintendent of Police R.V. Ramya Bharathi, following which an RDO enquiry was ordered. As Mohan, the Chairman of Sree Daksha Property Developers did not turn up for the enquiry, we blocked the road and demonstrated in front of the Collectorate,” he added.