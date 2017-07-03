03 Jul 2017, Edition - 720, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • China cries foul over Jaitley’s 1962 warning. China says we are also different from 1962
  • Windies defeat India in fourth ODI to keep series alive
  • IGNOU announces free education for transgenders
  • GST will lead to higher GDP growth in medium term: Moody’s
  • Germany win their first-ever FIFA Confederations Cup
  • PM Modi to adopt wrestling village, his third in Varanasi
  • Dalit group stopped from gifting 125-kg soap to UP CM Yogi
  • Nearly 100 Indian sailors stranded in UAE waters: Report
  • Will attend BJP Hatao rally if invited by RJD: Bihar CM
  • Pope Francis replaces Vatican’s conservative doctrinal chief
Coimbatore

Walkout in Assembly over guthka issue

Covai Post Network
July 3, 2017

Chennai: The Assembly was rocked today over alleged payments made to a minister for the sale of banned guthka, leading to Opposition DMK and ally Congress members staging a walkout, following denial by the Speaker to raise the issue in the House.

Immediately after question hour, DMK leader Duraimurugan urged Speaker Dhanpal to allow him raise the matter regarding the alleged reports on bribing a minister and several senior police officers to sell the contraband substance in the State.

DMK legislators also waved newspaper clippings and stalled the proceedings for a while by raising slogans demanding that the Speaker take up the matter for discussion.

But Dhanapal stood his ground claiming that media reports could not be discussed in the House. He also said that the Chief Minister had given an explanation regarding the matter.

With permission denied, DMK legislators led by Durimurugan walked out and were followed by members of the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League.

The DMK alleged that Rs 40 crore had been given to a minister and a few top officials for allowing the illegal sales of gutkha in the State.

