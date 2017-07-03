Walkout in Assembly over guthka issue

Chennai: The Assembly was rocked today over alleged payments made to a minister for the sale of banned guthka, leading to Opposition DMK and ally Congress members staging a walkout, following denial by the Speaker to raise the issue in the House.

Immediately after question hour, DMK leader Duraimurugan urged Speaker Dhanpal to allow him raise the matter regarding the alleged reports on bribing a minister and several senior police officers to sell the contraband substance in the State.

DMK legislators also waved newspaper clippings and stalled the proceedings for a while by raising slogans demanding that the Speaker take up the matter for discussion.

But Dhanapal stood his ground claiming that media reports could not be discussed in the House. He also said that the Chief Minister had given an explanation regarding the matter.

With permission denied, DMK legislators led by Durimurugan walked out and were followed by members of the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League.

The DMK alleged that Rs 40 crore had been given to a minister and a few top officials for allowing the illegal sales of gutkha in the State.