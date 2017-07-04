Walkout over eviction of DMK legislator

Chennai: The DMK staged a walkout in the Assembly today after its legislator J Anbazhagan was evicted from the House and Deputy Speaker Pollachi Jayaraman refused to revoke the decision.

The issue began when Minister for Fisheries D Jayakumar said the government had concern for fishermen unlike the DMK leader who had said that the fishermen were held captive because of their `greed’.

The DMK demanded that the Minister withdraw his statement and the chair remove it from the records. But Jayakumar stood his ground and said there was no reason for withdrawal.

DMK members raised the matter again and during this time Anbazhagan was not at his allotted seat. Even when Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was speaking, Anbazhagan refused to get back to his seat and was evicted from the House on a request of AIADMK presidium Sengottaiyan.

The DMK requested the Deputy Speaker to reconsider his decision, following which Jayaraman said Anbazhagan had been evicted only for a day. Protesting DMK members walked out.

Jayakumar’s statement came in response to a call attention motion moved by DMK’s Thamimum Ansari and seconded by KPP Samy on what steps had been taken by the State Government to bring back the fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and rehabilitation efforts for the family.

Jayakumar said the State Government had been doing all it could to ensure that the fishermen and their boats were brought back.

“Even on June 30, under the guidance of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami I requested External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and insisted on bringing back the fishermen and their boats. I would also like to bring to the notice of the House that it was the AIADMK government under the able leadership of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa that brought back 357 boats,” he said.

During the AIADMK regime there was only one instance of shooting, while 17 fishermen were shot during the DMK rule.

DMK Deputy Leader of Opposition Durai Murugan later told mediapersons that the ruling party had deliberately ensured that the DMK was not present in the House and the minister’s statement should be removed from the records.

Earlier, DMK members also raised a motion on the theatres remaining closed due to the tax issues. Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme SP Velumani said the Chief Minister had already held talks regarding the issue and would find a solution at the earliest.