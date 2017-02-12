Wall climbing facility for city adventure enthusiasts

To bring out the adventure enthusiast in all of us, NALS Outdoors Private Limited opened a wall climbing facility today at K’sirs International School, Chinnavedampatti.

“The 37-foot wall is equipped with a wall timer and an auto belay system for the safety of ramblers. The wall has enough space for four persons to climb at the same time,” said Seshadri Venkatesan, Director – Operation, NALS.

The formal inauguration of the facility was done by David Lesniak, COO, Personiv, in the presence of Fredrick John, Vice President, Personiv and Kumaraguruparar, Madathipathy of Kaumara Madam. Around 100 people attended the function.

Rock climbing, also known as Top play climbing, will be taught by experts at the facility. The training duration is about an hour and all the safety gear will be provided. For persons below 21 years the entry fee is Rs. 300 and for those above 21 years, it is Rs. 400.

NALS Outdoors is a provider of leadership and survival skills training in India. About 150 institutions have chosen NALS for their outbound training programme.