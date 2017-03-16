FLASH NEWS OPS faction chooses Madhusoothanan as candidate for R.K. Nagar constituency VK Sasikala camp AIADMK MPs met the Election Commission & urged poll panel not to consider unnecessary petitions over party symbol Delhi HC dismisses a plea by JNU students against cap on number of students admitted to M Phil & Phd courses No merit in claims that EVMs can be tampered with, such allegations are wild and baseless: EC Sensex surges 187.74 pts to close at 29,585.85; Nifty climbs 68.90 pts to hit new closing peak of 9,153.70 Delhi HC says UGC guidelines for M Phil and PhD courses are binding on all varsities Sensex jumps 206 points; Nifty at all-time high after US Fed rate hike BJP wins floor test in Goa Assembly as 22 MLAs supported CM Manohar Parrikar No stay on Jio free offer; TDSAT asks Trai to re-examine Jan 31 letter that allowed Jio to continue free service, & revert in 2 weeks TN Budget: Rs 300 crore allotted for Tamirabarani – Nambiyaaru river linking project

Coimbatore


Want bail? Fill up water tanks for wildlife, court tells accused

Covai Post Network
March 16, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative image

In a novel and unique order, the judicial magistrate court in Mettupalayam today directed an accused to fill up water tanks kept for wild life falling under the Mettupalayam forest division, for one month, as a condition for bail.

Selvaraj (35) was arrested on February 20 near Annur in the rural limits for possessing venison. He was lodged in the Central Jail here after being produced before the Mettupalayam judicial magistrate, Sureshkumar.

As the bail petition filed by Selvaraj came up for hearing today, Sureshkumar granted bail, with a condition that the accused has to fill the water tanks for one month.

A court in Ariyalur had yesterday asked an accused, who sought a bail to destroy 100 Seema Karuvelam, as a precondition to his release on bail.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS