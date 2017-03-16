Want bail? Fill up water tanks for wildlife, court tells accused

In a novel and unique order, the judicial magistrate court in Mettupalayam today directed an accused to fill up water tanks kept for wild life falling under the Mettupalayam forest division, for one month, as a condition for bail.

Selvaraj (35) was arrested on February 20 near Annur in the rural limits for possessing venison. He was lodged in the Central Jail here after being produced before the Mettupalayam judicial magistrate, Sureshkumar.

As the bail petition filed by Selvaraj came up for hearing today, Sureshkumar granted bail, with a condition that the accused has to fill the water tanks for one month.

A court in Ariyalur had yesterday asked an accused, who sought a bail to destroy 100 Seema Karuvelam, as a precondition to his release on bail.