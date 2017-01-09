FLASH NEWS MK Stalin staging hunger strike near Gandhi Statue at Marina Beach Edappadi Palaniswami wins the floor test with 122 MLAs voting for him and 11 MLAs against him Chief Minister Palanisamy’s vote of confidence: Voting begins in Tamil Nadu assembly Congress stages walk out from Tamil Nadu Assembly We are going to meet the Governor to apprise him of the situation here: MK Stalin We were all picked up beaten and thrown out of the Assembly Hall: MK Stalin

Coimbatore


Waste management – a growing concern in the Nilgiris

D.Radhakrishnan
January 9, 2017

Udhagamandalam: In terms of infrastructure and equipment, this hill station has come a long way with garbage disposal. Concrete waste bins, which were until about 15 years ago a common sight at street corners, have given way to sophisticated garbage disposal containers, ‘dumper placer’ vehicles, raised pole top tilting bins, and fancy dust bins.
However, in terms of putting them to effective use, Ooty still has a long way to go. Consequently, garbage management which has for the past several years been a challenge continues to be a major source of concern.

By way of tackling the problem, district and civic authorities have been periodically organising ‘mass cleaning campaigns’ and public initiative has also been stepped up but the desired results continue to be elusive. Blaming it on the ‘attitude’ of the people, green activists believe the need of the hour is an impartial review of the situation and strict enforcement.

Environmental activist K Vijay cautioned that if the situation is allowed to continue, the ecology of the place would be irreparably damaged. Regretting that indiscriminate dumping of plastic waste, including cups, plates, bottles, wrappers and sachets, was on the rise, he told Covai Post that the growing practice of burning them was akin to adding fuel to fire, with the toxic fumes increasing health-related problems.

Shola forests were being threatened by the irresponsible behaviour of both tourists and locals. The problem was also taking its toll on wild and domestic animals.

Underscoring the media’s role in creating awareness about waste disposal, Managing Trustee, Nilgiris Environment and Cultural Service Trust, V Sivadass said that local TV channels can play a crucial role in motivating people to take more interest in their surroundings.

Different groups should join hands to keep villages and streets litter-free. He opined that if locals show the way, tourists will follow. A ‘my area, my responsibility’ approach should be adopted by all, he averred. Simultaneously efforts should be made to establish scientific, efficient and cost-effective Solid Waste Disposal units in as many places as possible.

