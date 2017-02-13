Watchman brutally murdered by unidentified gang

Thanjavur: The night watchman of a welding workshop here was brutally murdered by unidentified gangsters early today.

The 60-year-old Balraj, resident of Pudhu Pillukkara Street and working as night watchman in a welding workshop located near the G A Canal river bank, was found dead on his cot early this morning. His face had been disfigured beyond recognition with a stone by his assailants.

The passers-by who found the watchman lying brutally murdered on the cot, informed the police. On being informed, Superintendent of Police J Mahesh, DSP Jayachandran and other police officials rushed there, inspected the scene of crime and conducted an enquiry.

Balraj is survived by his wife Anandhi, a son and a daughter.

The motive for the murder and the identity of the assailants were, however, not immediately known. Thanjavur East police have registered a case and further investigation is on.