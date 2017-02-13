FLASH NEWS In every MLA’s residence, OPS camp is threatening their families: Sasikala Verdict in Sasikala disproportionate assets case to be out tomorrow at 10.30 am in the Supreme Court The Panneerselvam camp has been alleging that the AIADMK MLAs were being held captive by the Sasikala camp As far as I am concerned, we will take power, we will take oath, we will put Amma’s photo in Assembly: VK Sasikala IndvsBan: India win one-off Test against Bangladesh, beating them by 208 runs India win one-off Test against Bangladesh, beating them by 208 runs PM Modi addressing an election rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP Kambala Bill passed in Karnataka Assembly I will defend this party and our government till my last breath: Sasikala Sasikala thinks she can win over people with crocodile tears: O Panneerselvam

Coimbatore


Watchman brutally murdered by unidentified gang

Covai Post Network
February 13, 2017

Thanjavur: The night watchman of a welding workshop here was brutally murdered by unidentified gangsters early today.

The 60-year-old Balraj, resident of Pudhu Pillukkara Street and working as night watchman in a welding workshop located near the G A Canal river bank, was found dead on his cot early this morning. His face had been disfigured beyond recognition with a stone by his assailants.

The passers-by who found the watchman lying brutally murdered on the cot, informed the police. On being informed, Superintendent of Police J Mahesh, DSP Jayachandran and other police officials rushed there, inspected the scene of crime and conducted an enquiry.

Balraj is survived by his wife Anandhi, a son and a daughter.

The motive for the murder and the identity of the assailants were, however, not immediately known. Thanjavur East police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

