Watchman injured in firing

The watchman of a private hostel was admitted in Government Hospital today with a bullet injury, after his owner allegedly fired at him in Thennampalayam on the outskirts.
According to police, the hostel owner, Selvaraj, reportedly fired at Devaraj following an argument.
Selvaraj was said to be under the influence of alcohol and further investigations are on.
