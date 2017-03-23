Water conservation campaign held

As part of World Water Day, city-based NGO Siruthuli organised an awareness programme and a mobile vehicle campaign which was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) S. Saravanan on Thursday with the participation of organisation managing trustee Vanitha Mohan.

The vehicle campaign demonstrated the importance of water conservation and how much of it should be used in daily life and how it was being wasted in routine activities. The vehicle covered various parts of the City touching Race Course, Ukkadam, GH, Gandhipuram, Saibaba Colony new bus stand and VOC Park.

People were told about the impact of pollution and the shrinking of water bodies like Noyyal and other streams and ponds.