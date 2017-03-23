FLASH NEWS DMK sponsored no-confidence motion against TN Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal defeated Bombay HC orders doctors on strike to resume duties and give some time to Govt for providing them proper security, reports EC gives VK Sasikala camp Hat symbol & Lamp post symbol to OPS camp O Panneerselvam led faction of AIADMK named ‘AIADMK Purathi Thalaivi Amma’, gets electric pole as party symbol VK Sasikala led faction will be called ‘AIADMK Amma’, gets ‘hat’ as party symbol after EC freezes ‘two leaves’ symbol J&K: Terrorists attack a Police vehicle in Shopian. No loss of life or injuries reported

Coimbatore


Water conservation campaign held

Covai Post Network
March 23, 2017

As part of World Water Day, city-based NGO Siruthuli organised an awareness programme and a mobile vehicle campaign which was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) S. Saravanan on Thursday with the participation of organisation managing trustee Vanitha Mohan.

The vehicle campaign demonstrated the importance of water conservation and how much of it should be used in daily life and how it was being wasted in routine activities. The vehicle covered various parts of the City touching Race Course, Ukkadam, GH, Gandhipuram, Saibaba Colony new bus stand and VOC Park.

People were told about the impact of pollution and the shrinking of water bodies like Noyyal and other streams and ponds.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS