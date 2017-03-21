Water scarcity severe, says minister

Chennai: The State was facing a severe water scarcity, the first after 132 years, according to Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme S P Velumani. He was responding to Opposition DMK raising the issues of water scarcity, dengue and Rubella vaccine during question hour in the Assembly today.

The minister all necessary steps were being taken to tackle the water problem. There was a 62 per cent deficit in the rain received during monsoon this season and steps were being taken to supply water in tankers, he added.

Several review meetings were held and Rs 976.76 crore was allocated for the purpose, he said.

Pointing to the prevalence of dengue in his constituency, DMK legislator from Kadayanallur Abubacker said people were living in constant fear of the disease spread.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare C Vijaya Baskar said dengue fever was under control in many places in the State, though desired results were yet to be got in Tiruvallur and Kadayanallur.

“The places were announced as vulnerable spots and special medical teams had been deployed there,” he told the House. He informed the assembly.

Poongothai Aladi Aruna raised the issue of Rubella vaccination.