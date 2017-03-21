FLASH NEWS Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna to join BJP tomorrow; he had resigned from Congress party in January CM Yogi Adityanath clears 20 acres of land for Ramayana museum in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara climbs four places to be No 2 in ICC Test batsmen’s rankings behind Steve Smith Subramanian Swamy seeks urgent hearing of Ayodhya dispute in SC. Court asks parties concerned to sit together to arrive at a consensus: Reports India ranks 122nd among world’s happiest nations World’s oldest billionaire Sr David Rockefeller dies at the age of 101 Flipkart raises $1 billion, to raise $1 billion more: Report Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 10 Indian fishermen & 1 boat from Ramanathapuram, Rameswaram in sea area north of Delft Island Delhi HC pulled up Indian Air Force for biased rule denying study leave to airman while officers are entitled to it, reports U.S. plans to ban passengers from about a dozen countries from carrying most electronic devices on U.S.-bound flights – official

Coimbatore


Water scarcity severe, says minister

Covai Post Network
March 21, 2017
Image credit : File photo

Chennai: The State was facing a severe water scarcity, the first after 132 years, according to Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme S P Velumani. He was responding to Opposition DMK raising the issues of water scarcity, dengue and Rubella vaccine during question hour in the Assembly today.

The minister all necessary steps were being taken to tackle the water problem. There was a 62 per cent deficit in the rain received during monsoon this season and steps were being taken to supply water in tankers, he added.

Several review meetings were held and Rs 976.76 crore was allocated for the purpose, he said.

Pointing to the prevalence of dengue in his constituency, DMK legislator from Kadayanallur Abubacker said people were living in constant fear of the disease spread.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare C Vijaya Baskar said dengue fever was under control in many places in the State, though desired results were yet to be got in Tiruvallur and Kadayanallur.

“The places were announced as vulnerable spots and special medical teams had been deployed there,” he told the House. He informed the assembly.

Poongothai Aladi Aruna raised the issue of Rubella vaccination.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS