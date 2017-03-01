FLASH NEWS IMD predicts ‘above normal’ temperature across the country My job is to represent USA, not the world: Donald Trump 15-year-old Indian para shooter sets junior world record ABVP sacks its 2 members arrested for attacking students 4-yr-old boys indulging in stone pelting in Valley: Report 4,527 women were raped last year in Madhya Pradesh: MP Home Minister Bhupendra Singh Virat Kohli will come back bigger and stronger: Starc Govt felicitates Dipa Karmakar, 6 Olympians from NE states Flintoff picks Sachin and Kohli in his Dream T20 XI

Coimbatore


Water supply disconnected to property tax defaulters

Covai Post Network
March 1, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation today disconnected drinking water supply to three properties as the owners of these properties were reportedly found to be not paying the property tax.

According to a CCMC press release, owner of one of the properties at Amarnath Street in Ward 40, Lenin Manian, had not paid property tax totalling Rs. 7909 to the Corporation.

Perumal from the Annaiappan Street in Ward 44 had also not paid Rs. 11690 and Vijayakumar residing in Meenakshi Garden in Ward 43 had a pending amount of Rs. 6176.

Corporation Commissioner Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan had directed the officials to disconnect drinking water connection. In a statement, he further stated that such action would continue in the future against defaulters.

