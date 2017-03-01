Water supply disconnected to property tax defaulters

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation today disconnected drinking water supply to three properties as the owners of these properties were reportedly found to be not paying the property tax.

According to a CCMC press release, owner of one of the properties at Amarnath Street in Ward 40, Lenin Manian, had not paid property tax totalling Rs. 7909 to the Corporation.

Perumal from the Annaiappan Street in Ward 44 had also not paid Rs. 11690 and Vijayakumar residing in Meenakshi Garden in Ward 43 had a pending amount of Rs. 6176.

Corporation Commissioner Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan had directed the officials to disconnect drinking water connection. In a statement, he further stated that such action would continue in the future against defaulters.