Water supply to orphanage disconnected without notice

Water supply to an orphanage in Sundarapuram has been disconnected despite the water tax being paid well in advance.

The reason, according to administrators of Annai Orphanage, failure to pay bribe to tank operators and Corporation officials.

The home, that has 30 inmates who are mostly visually and mentally challenged and even with hearing impairment, normally gets water supply from the Siruvani scheme. Without any notice the water supply was disconnected three months ago.

“Water supply to nearby houses were disconnected for not paying the water tax. In the process they have disconnected our line also. Unfortunately illegal connections are being given to residences here,” said K Gnanasekaran, Managing Trustee. “We met the concerned official, Sabitha, four to five times. Though she said the supply will be restored immediately, nothing has happened so far,” he added.

“We have paid the water tax in advance. We were not even given prior notice. There has been no clarity till now,” Gnanasekaran alleged.

G. Kalaiselvi, President of Coimbatore District Books and Registers Manufacturing Women Development Welfare Society (who is also physically challenged), said that they are finding it difficult without water even for essential needs. “All the inmates are differently-abled and we are finding it difficult without water. The taps in the toilets have gone dry,” she said and added that they are being forced to buy water from private suppliers.

However, Corporation officials denied the charges. When contacted, S. Sabitha, Water Supply Officer, CCMC, said that new pipelines are being laid hence as a result of which the connection was cut. “The work will get over withing a week,” she added.