Water tank available, but no drinking water, claim locals

In an ironic occurrence, residents of Melmuduthurai, a hamlet near Mettupalayam circle, claim that despite a water tank in their area providing water to nearby villages, they have been deprived of the same for over five years.

According to villagers, more than 20 families have been residing in the hamlet for over ten years and drinking water was provided to them using a well. However, since the motor of the well stopped working five years ago, drinking water distribution had been reportedly stopped to the village.

“We are forced to get water from nearby villages and have to walk many miles to fetch drinking water. Since most of the men in our area go outstation to work, the women suffer a lot to carry water,” said a resident.

Ironically, water is being supplied to nearby villagers using a water pumping station in the area. However, residents here claim that they have been neglected by the administration.

“We have petitioned the concerned officials numerous times but our queries have fallen on deaf ears,” another resident added.

When approached, a senior official from the District Administration said that it would be sorted out soon.