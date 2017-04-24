FLASH NEWS Sensex bounces 290.54 points to close at 29,655.84; Nifty reclaims 9,200-mark, climbs 98.55 points to 9,217.95. PDP leader Abdul Ghani Dar, attacked by suspected terrorists in Pulwama, succumbs to bullet injuries Chhota Rajan and three others found guilty in a fake passport case by a Delhi’s Patiala House Court Indian Railways to soon introduce double-decker trains equipped with AC, Wi-Fi Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has filed a FIR over a fake Twitter account created in his name Supreme Court directs Kerala government to reinstate former DGP T.P. Senkumar, who had challenged his transfer Security guard at late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate was found hacked to death 3 member team of Election Commission to visit Srinagar to assess ground situation ahead of the bypoll in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency Higher secondary schools in Kashmir valley, closed following Pulwama clashes, open after a week today: reports US blames TCS, Infosys of unfair practices in H-1B visa draw

Coimbatore


Water tanker owners go on flash strike

Covai Post Network
April 24, 2017

Tanker lorries supplying drinking water across the city today went on a flash strike, protesting against an official order to not to draw water from bore wells.

The strike follows a warning by Corporation officials to the lorry owners not to draw water from bore wells. The officials also warned of stern action against violators of the order. Protesting the order, lorries stopped plying and parked at CODISSIA grounds, police said.

As telephone calls poured in from hospitals and schools seeking drinking water, a senior engineer from Corporation rushed to the grounds and held talks with the tanker owners and drivers.

On the assurance of the official, nearly 300 tankers immediately left the place and started supplying against the order, police added.

