Wax, jaggery miniatures welcoming GST

City-based goldsmith UMT Raja has carved the statue of Lord Ganesh on 10cm pieces of wax and jaggery for welcoming the GST implemented by Central Government.

He told The Covai Post that it took him just one day to carve the statue of Lord Ganesh. “I carved two pieces of Lord Ganesh with wax and jaggery. The wax piece represents the initial difficulties owing to GST and jaggery one the happy thought of the new tax regime. The Central Government recently implemented GST which is a very good scheme. I request people to welcome it. At the beginning things will be tough, but GST will fetch good things soon and so everyone will welcome it like jaggery,” he said.

UMT Raja has created more miniature sculptures and hopes to make people aware of current issues.