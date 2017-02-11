We can be patient only to some extent, says Sasikala

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala on Saturday said patience could be maintained only to some extent and what needs to be done would be done.

Speaking to Jaya TV, Sasikala said she believed in democracy, justice and maintaining patience.

“Only to some extent we can be patient. After that we would do what needs to be done,” Sasikala said.

“The AIADMK party is like an iron fort and cannot be shaken by anybody. The party has a cadre strength of 1.5 crore and those who try to divide the party will be the loser. I need not fear for anything,” she said.

Seeks appointment with Governor

On Saturday Sasikala sought an appointment with Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao along with the legislators supporting her.

In a letter to Rao, copies of which were issued to the media, Sasikala said acting Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has resigned from his post and the same was accepted by the Governor a week ago.

“…taking the urgency of the situation at hand, I would like to seek an appointment with Your Excellency by today with all MLAs (Members of Legislative Assembly) who extended their support to me regarding further course of action to form the Government,” Sasikala said in the letter.

“I believe Your Excellency will act immediately to save the Sovereignty of the Constitution, democracy and the interest of the State.”

Panneerselvam revolted against Sasikala on Tuesday night alleging that he was forced to resign as Chief Minister.

Subsequently five MLAs, one sitting MP, party old-timers, former legislators and others extended their support to Panneerselvam.

The ruling AIADMK now has two divisions – one led by party Sasikala and the other by Panneerselvam.

Sasikala has already submitted documents electing her as the leader of legislature party and staked her claim to form the government.