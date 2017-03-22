We need a school principal, but only Protestant Christians need apply

#Opinion

Just for a minute you imagine the kind of chaos and anger that might have erupted across the country if a school had advertised the position of principal and sought only Brahmin applicants for that position? Would not the secular brigade shout hoarse and get to the throats of the school that dared to further Bhraminical order?

But does even a single so-called secular person utter a word if a similar act was done by a Muslim or a Christian organization. Apparently not, if the Stanes High School in Coimbatore did and got away with it.

In an advertisement in a local newspaper, the Stanes High School advertised the post of principal for the school and invited all the qualified and experienced Protestant Christian candidates only to apply for the past. Rest, even if qualified are not invited, the advertisement said by implication.

Has there been even a whimper of a protest by any of the so-called secular minded political leaders and social activists or civil society members? So far none, if the reaction of Coimbatore city to the advertisement is any indication.

The advertisement was inserted in newspapers in Coimbatore on March 21 said that an applicant to the position of Principal of the school must be a protestant Christian.

What is surprising is that previously when the school advertised for teachers and assistants, there was no restriction on the basis of religion for applicants. Said an education department official on condition of anonymity, “if the position is one of control and power, the management would rather insist on people from its own sect of religion and religious order.”

But the school in its website professes lofty ideals and pledges secularism. “A symbol of Unity in Diversity ,the school aims to create in the minds of students ,the right attitude of Selfless Service to people around them with the hope that it would in turn lead to service to the nation.

To sow in the minds of students, the need of National Integration and insist on values such as Duty, Dignity and Discipline,” it says in its website but is careful not to touch upon the religious aspect that it reserves to practice.

The school receives aid from the government, out of the public funds and hence cannot follow such a policy in appointments.

(The author is D Ramachandran , a freelance writer from Chennai)