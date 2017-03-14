FLASH NEWS Municipal elections in Delhi to be held on April 22: State Election Commission Pakistan Cricket Board suspends Mohammad Irfan in spot-fixing case Nifty climbs 152.45 pts to a new closing peak of 9,087; Sensex jumps 496.40 pts to end at 29,442.63 Vienna named best city in quality of living: Survey Money power has won over people’s power: Cong on Goa issue EC should auction seats instead of holding polls: AAP 2017 is the start of the Hindu revolution: Swamy Trust Modi govt for action on ceasefire violations: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Maharashtra woman falls off moving train, saved by people on platform Ashwin is always happy when Warner comes in to bat: Pujara

Weaving power

A T Jahar
March 14, 2017

A little instrument attached to a loom produces electricity. This novel idea of V Karappan, a researcher and national level trainer for handloom weaving, has been successfully tried in Sirumugai, near the City.

It is a little designed-dynamo attached to the loom that generates electricity. The rotating wheel of the loom generates power to the dynamo and is stored in a battery. This then is passed on to other equipment that runs on power.

The handloom sector is quite important as it also provides several job opportunities. To make this more innovative and cost-effective, this idea was tried and has proved successful, says Karappan.

This little dynamo has the capacity to produce electricity of 100 to 200 watts only and the initial cost works up to Rs 10,000. If more money is spent to raise the capacity of the instrument, it will prove more beneficial, asserts Karappan.

Prof Etsuro Ishigami from Fukuoka University in Japan who is in India as part of a research on the traditional industry and its clusters visited the City recently as also Sirumugai. He was impressed with Karappan’s project and even took notes.

The loom industry needs power and anything that helps cut the power bill is welcome, says weaver A.Velusamy. Weavers like him say that the textile department should do all to support such projects.

