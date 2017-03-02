Website on traditional wisdom

A website catering to spirituality and wellness-related queries was launched today.

The site Seeksia is also a virtual guide for pilgrims, giving informations about temples and other tourist spots.

It is expected to meet the demands of a wide audience like professionals looking for advice on contemporary everyday problems and the young and restless seeking to understand spiritual concepts.

According to officials behind the site, it draws inspiration and guidance from some of the highly revered spiritual leaders. The website features a carefully curated guide to temples providing much sought-after information. Subject matter experts provide their insights on topics such as yoga, meditation, ayurveda and nutrition.