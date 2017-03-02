FLASH NEWS Madras HC’s Madurai branch dismisses two PILs against supply of Thamirabarani water to co-packers of Pepsi and Coca Cola, reports IMD predicts ‘above normal’ temperature across the country My job is to represent USA, not the world: Donald Trump 15-year-old Indian para shooter sets junior world record ABVP sacks its 2 members arrested for attacking students 4-yr-old boys indulging in stone pelting in Valley: Report 4,527 women were raped last year in Madhya Pradesh: MP Home Minister Bhupendra Singh Virat Kohli will come back bigger and stronger: Starc Govt felicitates Dipa Karmakar, 6 Olympians from NE states Flintoff picks Sachin and Kohli in his Dream T20 XI

Coimbatore


Website on traditional wisdom

Covai Post Network
March 2, 2017
A website catering to spirituality and wellness-related queries was launched today.

The site Seeksia is also a virtual guide for pilgrims, giving informations about temples and other tourist spots.

It is expected to meet the demands of a wide audience like professionals looking for advice on contemporary everyday problems and the young and restless seeking to understand spiritual concepts.

According to officials behind the site, it draws inspiration and guidance from some of the highly revered spiritual leaders. The website features a carefully curated guide to temples providing much sought-after information. Subject matter experts provide their insights on topics such as yoga, meditation, ayurveda and nutrition.

