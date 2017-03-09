Wedding gets a literary twist

The villagers of Hullathatti, a small hamlet in Kotagiri wait with traditional costume to dance and celebrate a local wedding.

The traditional badaga songs pour out and the dance begins with all around joining the orchestra. All of a sudden everything comes to a standstill on the orders of the groom.

Room is made for dignitaries who come onto the stage and the venue is transformed into a function for the release of a book.

The wedding of L. Ramraj, an assistant professor of the Tamil department of PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, saw the release of the book Kuzhandhaigalin Meedhu Maruthuvam Nigazhthum Vanmuraigal (atrocities of medicine on children) written by Nakkeeran.

It is all about how children are targeted by pharmaceutical companies to reportedly test their vaccines. “People are not aware about the troubles children face. Medicine is only one of the fields that targets children. They are harassed in all possible ways and parents should be aware of this,” Ramraj said.

The book was released by his colleagues and former Principal of PSG CAS R. Rajendran, along with the village heads of the hamlet and members of various street-play troupes.

Rajendran said such initiatives were needed to create awareness and also inculcate the habit of reading.

Village heads were all praise for the couple and then the traditional badaga style music and dance took over.