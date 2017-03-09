FLASH NEWS Neduvasal protest withdrawn temporarily Mumbai Police seizes demonitised currency worth 96.55 Lakh from Antop hill and 1.6 crores from Haji Ali Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso to retire in summer Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests two more suspects in connection with Lucknow terror operation: ADG UP police Sensex rebounds 27.19 pts to end at 28,929.13; Nifty gains 2.70 pts to 8,927 21-year-old man killed, 3 others injured in fire at a building in north Delhi’s Burari All necessary steps will be taken to ensure Indians feel safe in US: HM Rajnath Singh A senior BJP leader in Kerala sustained multiple injuries after being attacked by a gang of goons Robert Vadra slams Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for constantly targeting him Civilian dies after clashes between villagers & security forces erupt in Awantipora,even as encounter rages on,reports

Coimbatore


Wedding gets a literary twist

Jabez John Anand
March 9, 2017

The villagers of Hullathatti, a small hamlet in Kotagiri wait with traditional costume to dance and celebrate a local wedding.

The traditional badaga songs pour out and the dance begins with all around joining the orchestra. All of a sudden everything comes to a standstill on the orders of the groom.

Room is made for dignitaries who come onto the stage and the venue is transformed into a function for the release of a book.

The wedding of L. Ramraj, an assistant professor of the Tamil department of PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, saw the release of the book Kuzhandhaigalin Meedhu Maruthuvam Nigazhthum Vanmuraigal (atrocities of medicine on children) written by Nakkeeran.

It is all about how children are targeted by pharmaceutical companies to reportedly test their vaccines. “People are not aware about the troubles children face. Medicine is only one of the fields that targets children. They are harassed in all possible ways and parents should be aware of this,” Ramraj said.

The book was released by his colleagues and former Principal of PSG CAS R. Rajendran, along with the village heads of the hamlet and members of various street-play troupes.

Rajendran said such initiatives were needed to create awareness and also inculcate the habit of reading.

Village heads were all praise for the couple and then the traditional badaga style music and dance took over.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS