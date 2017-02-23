Week-long dance fest from Feb 24

Thanjavur: ‘Brahan Natyanjali’, a dance obeisance to Lord Brahadeeswarar at the Big temple here will be held from February 24, ‘Mahasivarathri day’ to March 2.

The week-long festival is jointly organized by Brahan Natyanjali Foundation, South Zone Cultural Centre and Palace Devasthanam, Thanjavur.

Over 600 kathak, odissi, mohiniyattam, kuchipudi and bharatanatyam artistes are to take part in the festival, Dr V Vardarajan, president of the Sabha, said.

The artistes are from New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Manipal, Guruvayur and from Dubai, Australia, England and Malaysia, he added.