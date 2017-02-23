FLASH NEWS Pakistan: Eight killed, 21 injured by blast in Lahore DMK to raise TN govt issues with President Pranab Mukherjee Malyalam actor molestation: Main accused arrested as he sneaked into judge’s chamber to surrender Sasikala can be jailed for life if Jaya’s death probed: DMK Australia has not won a Test in India in last 13 years 3 soldiers martyred, 4 injured in J&K terror attack Mars could get Saturn-like rings in 2-7 crore years: Study SpiceJet flight delayed by 9 hours over crack in windshield A 100-year-old theatre has been transformed into a bookstore Valencia hand Real Madrid their second loss of the season

Coimbatore


Week-long dance fest from Feb 24

Covai Post Network
February 23, 2017
Thanjavur: ‘Brahan Natyanjali’, a dance obeisance to Lord Brahadeeswarar at the Big temple here will be held from February 24, ‘Mahasivarathri day’ to March 2.

The week-long festival is jointly organized by Brahan Natyanjali Foundation, South Zone Cultural Centre and Palace Devasthanam, Thanjavur.

Over 600 kathak, odissi, mohiniyattam, kuchipudi and bharatanatyam artistes are to take part in the festival, Dr V Vardarajan, president of the Sabha, said.

The artistes are from New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Manipal, Guruvayur and from Dubai, Australia, England and Malaysia, he added.

