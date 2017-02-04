FLASH NEWS Punjab Elections 2017: Punjab has recorded 56.9% voter turnout till 3 pm 250,000 homes without power as storm hits France Goa Election 2017: Goa has recorded 67% voter turnout till 3 pm UP elections 2017: If voted to power, BJP will clear all dues of sugarcane farmers within 14 days: PM Modi in Meerut, UP Eric Trump’s trip to Uruguay cost taxpayers $97,830 in hotel bills Punjab Poll2017: Polling paused in some booths in Punjab as EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) stop working SM Krishna, who recently resigned from Congress, will join BJP shortly: BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa Goa Election 2017: 11 lakh+ people to choose among 251 candidates for 40 seats in Goa Polls Over 1 lakh visas revoked since Trump’s immigration ban

Coimbatore


Westside makes its debut in Erode

Covai Post Network
February 4, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Westside, the stylish store from the stable of Tata and the fastest growing retail chain, has opened in nearby Erode.

Redefining shopping in the area, the Westside store promises to offer the people of Erode an international shopping experience, with a comprehensive range of apparel, footwear and much more all under one roof.

Westside has a range of contemporary and exclusively designed clothes for men, women and children, providing not just value for money but also the finest merchandise, a company release said here today.

The store, which opened last night, has merchandise that complements every aspect of lifestyle with an array of brands – be it the 9 to 9 collection of Wardrobe, the casual and confident LOV, the young and edgy NUON, Sassy Soda, GIA for curvy women, Wunderlove to enhance personal fashion quotient, the festive collection of Vark, Bombay Paisley for its range of ethnic wear for youth, Zuba for its fine silk weaves or the forever favourite Utsa.

Westside, operated by Trent, a Tata group, is one of India’s largest and fastest growing retail chains with 104 stores across 54 cities, the release said.

