Westside makes its debut in Erode

Westside, the stylish store from the stable of Tata and the fastest growing retail chain, has opened in nearby Erode.

Redefining shopping in the area, the Westside store promises to offer the people of Erode an international shopping experience, with a comprehensive range of apparel, footwear and much more all under one roof.

Westside has a range of contemporary and exclusively designed clothes for men, women and children, providing not just value for money but also the finest merchandise, a company release said here today.

The store, which opened last night, has merchandise that complements every aspect of lifestyle with an array of brands – be it the 9 to 9 collection of Wardrobe, the casual and confident LOV, the young and edgy NUON, Sassy Soda, GIA for curvy women, Wunderlove to enhance personal fashion quotient, the festive collection of Vark, Bombay Paisley for its range of ethnic wear for youth, Zuba for its fine silk weaves or the forever favourite Utsa.

Westside, operated by Trent, a Tata group, is one of India’s largest and fastest growing retail chains with 104 stores across 54 cities, the release said.