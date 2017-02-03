What is Facebook Friends Day?

Let me start with a declaration – before you confuse ‘Friends Day’ with Friendship Day’ – they are not the same. Friends Day was conceived by Facebook, and it is celebrated on 4th February, though this year it was shifted to 2nd February.

And by now, avid Facebookers know what I am talking about. Yes, I am talking about the sweet smile you had on your face, courtesy the Facebook video. The video is a collection of tiny images of the user showing special and happy moments they had with friends, relatives and dear ones. And apart from that, it takes you back to the relations you forged, and the strangers you met in a party or pub. Some of whom you have lost contact with and the rest whom you continue to cherish.

“It is a virtual celebration of your friends in the virtual world. I think it is cute to bring back memories, some fond and some embarrassing,” says Umashankar Udaykumar, Facebook addict. It is a compilation of your favourite moments and people in your life. You can’t miss it, if you haven’t seen it already.

“When you log in, the Friends Day video appears at the top of the news feed. It comes along with a Friends Day page where you can view, edit and share the videos. The best thing about such videos is that Facebook carefully keeps your memories in an organised fashion and you can revisit your old times through the site.You can also see your connects over the years, and applaud yourself over your networking skills,” says S. Ramya. She adds, “For me, Facebook traced the journey from being friends with my husband to marrying him. It made me emotional.”