Where does the poop go?

The people in and around Perur got to see where it does ! A private tanker lorry that had “Coimbatore Corporation Approved” on its wind-shield was caught discharging septic tank waste into a canal there. A police complaint has been lodged.

People said that the lorry had been discharging septic tank waste for the last six months despite repeated complaints from the farmers in and around the area.

A team from Sirthuli visited the Sottayandi Kuttai in Perur-Chettipalayam Panchayat on the Siruvani Main Road when the tanker, belonging to Diamond Enterprises (TN 37 AP 5222), was found discharging waste into the Canal.

The canal feeds water to Kanganarayanasamudram, Perur Periyakulam, Kuniamuthur Periyakulam and Kuniamuthur Senkulam and excess water drains into river Noyyal.

The people rue that all efforts taken to stop discharge went in vain and they were threatened of dire consequences.

“The tanker was using hose pipes to discharge waste and two deep crates have been formed in the area and the poop water stands stagnated over a 700m stretch,” said Managing Trustee of Siruthi Vanitha Mohan.

The discharged water was contaminating the ground water level and was a source of diseases, lament the farmers in the area.

The driver who was nabbed while on the act said that he was doing as per the instruction of the Perur Chettipalayam Panchyat President Perumal.

When Covai Post contacted the President he denied that it was under his instruction that the tanker discharged the septic tank waste into the canal.

The District Collector Archana Patnaik had promised action, added Vanitha Mohan. Such people should be made to clean the tank and desilt. Imposing fine is not going to deter them from repeating the offence, she pointed out.