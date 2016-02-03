FLASH NEWS MK Stalin staging hunger strike near Gandhi Statue at Marina Beach Edappadi Palaniswami wins the floor test with 122 MLAs voting for him and 11 MLAs against him Chief Minister Palanisamy’s vote of confidence: Voting begins in Tamil Nadu assembly Congress stages walk out from Tamil Nadu Assembly We are going to meet the Governor to apprise him of the situation here: MK Stalin We were all picked up beaten and thrown out of the Assembly Hall: MK Stalin

Coimbatore


Where does the poop go?

Covai Post Network
February 3, 2016

The people in and around Perur got to see where it does ! A private tanker lorry that had “Coimbatore Corporation Approved” on its wind-shield was caught discharging septic tank waste into a canal there. A police complaint has been lodged.

People said that the lorry had been discharging septic tank waste for the last six months despite repeated complaints from the farmers in and around the area.

A team from Sirthuli visited the Sottayandi Kuttai in Perur-Chettipalayam Panchayat on the Siruvani Main Road when the tanker, belonging to Diamond Enterprises (TN 37 AP 5222), was found discharging waste into the Canal.

The canal feeds water to Kanganarayanasamudram, Perur Periyakulam, Kuniamuthur Periyakulam and Kuniamuthur Senkulam and excess water drains into river Noyyal.

The people rue that all efforts taken to stop discharge went in vain and they were threatened of dire consequences.

“The tanker was using hose pipes to discharge waste and two deep crates have been formed in the area and the poop water stands stagnated over a 700m stretch,” said Managing Trustee of Siruthi Vanitha Mohan.

The discharged water was contaminating the ground water level and was a source of diseases, lament the farmers in the area.

The driver who was nabbed while on the act said that he was doing as per the instruction of the Perur Chettipalayam Panchyat President Perumal.

When Covai Post contacted the President he denied that it was under his instruction that the tanker discharged the septic tank waste into the canal.

The District Collector Archana Patnaik had promised action, added Vanitha Mohan. Such people should be made to clean the tank and desilt. Imposing fine is not going to deter them from repeating the offence, she pointed out.

Comments 13
It's a real shame and a sham. Swach Bharat is looking bleaker ? [tina] - Feb 03, 2016
"Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic post.Really thank you! Awesome." [eebest8 michael] - Dec 09, 2016
Hey, thanks for the blog.Really thank you! [szybkie i skuteczne diety] - Dec 13, 2016
I truly appreciate this blog post. Cool. [Freelance writers needed] - Dec 17, 2016
Hi there are using WordPress for your blog platform? I?m new to the blog world but I?m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated! http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Trey Roseman] - Dec 31, 2016
Fantastic article post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged. [Restaurants near me] - Jan 09, 2017
I am so grateful for your post.Much thanks again. Much obliged. [subwaysurfersgame.net] - Jan 12, 2017
Enjoyed every bit of your article.Thanks Again. Awesome. [physicians mutual dental insurance] - Jan 13, 2017
Major thankies for the blog article. Cool. [mp3 songs] - Jan 18, 2017
wow, awesome blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic. [100bestwhatsappstatus.com] - Jan 25, 2017
Hey, thanks for the blog post.Much thanks again. Great. [Natural] - Feb 03, 2017
I simply want to tell you that I am just newbie to blogging and site-building and absolutely enjoyed your web site. Most likely I’m going to bookmark your site . You certainly come with amazing articles. Bless you for sharing with us your blog site. [navigate to these guys] - Feb 08, 2017
I appreciate you sharing this blog. Really Cool. [kibris bahis siteleri] - Feb 19, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS