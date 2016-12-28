FLASH NEWS Scarlett Johansson highest grossing actor of 2016: Forbes President Pranab Mukherjee accepts resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor, reports AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer attacked at party office No alliance with any political party: Mulayam Singh Yadav ₹25 lakh seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Mumbai airport Cabinet Clears Demonetisation Ordinance: People involved in transactions of old notes to face penalty of ₹5000 : Sources People possessing old notes post march 31 to face 4-year Jail term: Sources Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1 2 killed, several injured as Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derails in Kanpur

Coimbatore


Whither the wetlands of the blue hills

D.Radhakrishnan
December 28, 2016

Udhagamandalam: “The weather pattern in the Nilgiris is not what it used to be.”

“The South West and North East monsoons are playing truant more frequently than earlier.”

“Water scarcity has become a year-round problem unlike a few decades ago.”

“Wild animals are straying into human habitations more frequently than before.”

What are the contributory factors for these nature-related comparisons with better days?

High on the list, especially on the water front, is the loss of wetlands. Barring the observation every year of February 2 as World Wetlands Day by a few organisations to create awareness about their role in maintaining the ecological balance, precious little has been done to conserve them. Not only wetlands within towns have fallen prey to development, but also those in the interior parts of the district have disappeared.

Assurances by the Forest Department that high priority would be accorded to wetland conservation have not produced visible results. A ‘Wetlands Conservation Scheme’ was set in motion about a decade ago by the department under the Hill Area Development Programme (HADP) at Thalaikundah. As part of the drive, the department erected a fence around a large wetland nearby. However, it did not last long and the area is being misused by locals and tourists.

Expressing concern over the state of wetlands, Conservationist K Vijay told The Covai Post that until a few decades ago the Nilgiris abounded with wetlands, reflecting the healthy ecology of the place.

He pointed out that wetlands, including marshes and swamps, help recharge aquifers while acting as natural filters and were ideal habitats for water birds. He warned that if the wetlands are lost water sources will be affected and the eight districts dependent on this ‘overhead tank’ will suffer.

President, Public Awareness Association of Udhagamandalam, G Janardhanan, who has been organising programmes to create awareness about wetlands, said the district administration should conduct a survey to list the areas in which wetlands still exist and declare them eco-sensitive.

