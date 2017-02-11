Why did Apollo Hospital not use the much-hyped ‘I-SEE-YOU’ facility for Jaya?

There is still no clue of the treatment that Chief Minister J Jayalalitha got after being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of Apollo Hospitals in serious condition on the night of September 22. And this is even after the hospital claims of having the latest technology that can give those outside a clear idea of what the doctors had been doing till she was shifted to the general ward on November 19 after recuperation in the ICU.

There is neither a photo nor video evidence put out by the Apollo Hospitals on Jayalilitha’s near two-month stay in the ICU. The people of Tamil Nadu are left in the dark regarding not just the treatment but also her condition both inside the ICU and later in the general ward.

Political leaders, including M.K Stalin, working President of DMK, had cited the case of the late M.G.R’s hospitalisation in Brooklyn, New York in 1984 when a photograph of the recuperating leader without his trade-mark cap had enthused party cadres.

But why such a procedure was not followed in Jayalalitha’s case, remains a question yet to answered, said Stalin. His comment comes when there were wild demands not just across the State but also the country for evidence about Jayalalitha’s health.

It is in this backdrop that questions are raised about a much-advertised facility which the Apollo Hospital authorities claim they have in their repertoire as part of the value-added services .

According to the Apollo Hospitals website, the I-SEE- YOU, facility is available in all the ICU cubicles and is meant for virtual visits to the ICU from anywhere. The facility as it is listed under the patient care section of their website, reads thus: “The I-SEE-U facility has been designed to enable virtual visits to individual ICU cubicles, both by consultants, relatives, and friends using internet, through a PC, laptop and even a smart phone. The patient’s authorized relatives and friends can now virtually “SEE” an ICU patient by remotely switching on a camera installed over the ICU bed.

“Consultants can use this facility to make additional virtual visits 24/7 and remotely re-evaluate the patient in great detail. This facility would particularly be useful to NRI’s living abroad, who wishes to actually see betterment in their near and dear in ICU. The consultant during a physical visit can also virtually interact with the relatives who will be in the Virtual Visit Room.”

Apollo Telemedicine Networking Foundation, Chennai, also bagged the “Outstanding ICT- Innovation Award” for its I-SEE-YOU initiative way back in August 2014.

But the answers to why the in-built and available facility was not used in the case of a leader whose health was matter of concern to citizens still remains elusive.

When Covai Post spoke to the medical fraternity the replies were:

” The attending doctors and experts have to get the nod of patient if he/she is conscious, or get the nod from the next of kin before they use this kind of value-added facility . Jayalalitha was said to be in an unconscious state, during most of her stay in ICU. At least a close relative or “care taker’s” permission is sought before such procedures are started. In Jayalalitha’s case, both would have not have been forthcoming. Moreover she was a VIP, the doctors would have chosen not to make use of the I-SEE-YOU facility which might affect her privacy,” says Dr Jayaraman.

“Since most of the experts have attended to her in person, there might not have been a necessity to turn on the I-SEE-YOU facility. And the Apollo Hospital authorities might have chosen not to switch on the facility even for the benefit of the general public or for the sake of her cabinet colleagues including O. Panneerselvam, who visited the hospital daily and was allowed only to have a glimpse of the leader through the glass cubicle,” according general practioner Dr. Arulprakash.

“If the I-SEE- YOU facility had been switched on, there might not have been any choas or confusion about the treatment given to the late Chief Minister. There would be no need to institute an official inquiry into the circumstances leading to her death,” another medical professional told Covai Post