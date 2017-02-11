Why didn’t Apollo use the much- advertised ‘I-SEE-YOU’ facility for Jaya..

Former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha who was admitted in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of Apollo Hospitals in serious condition on the night of September 22 was under treatment in the ICU until she had recuperated enough before she was shifted to general ward on November 19 last. But hardly a photo or video evidence has come out of the Apollo Hospitals , for her near two- month stay in ICU and the people of Tamil Nadu are left in the dark as to what her condition was and what sort of treatment was given to her in ICU and later in the general ward.

Leaders cutting across party lines including M.K Stalin, working President of DMK had cited the example of late M.G.R’s hospitalization in Brooklyn, New York in 1984, and he said how a photograph of recuperating leader without his trade- mark cap had enthused the spirits of the party cadres then.

. But why such procedure was not followed in Jayalalitha’s case he demanded to know and they were wild demands to publicize about Jayalalitha’s health condition to the people of Tamilnadu .

In this scenario , it would be interesting to know about a much -advertised facility , which the Apollo Hospital authorities had claimed they have in their repertoire as part of the value added services .

According to the Apollo Hospitals web site, the I-SEE- YOU, facility is available in all the ICU cubicles and it is meant for virtual visits to the ICU from anywhere in the world. The facility as it is listed under the patient care section of their website, reads like this ” The I-SEE-U facility has been designed to enable virtual visits to individual ICU cubicles, both by consultants, relatives, and friends using internet, through a PC, laptop and even a smart phone. The patient’s authorized relatives and friends can now virtually “SEE” an ICU patient by remotely switching on a camera installed over the ICU bed”

“Consultants can use this facility to make additional virtual visits 24/7 and remotely re-evaluate the patient in great detail. This facility would particularly be useful to NRI’s living abroad, who wishes to actually see betterment in their near and dear in ICU. The consultant during a physical visit can also virtually interact with the relatives who will be in the Virtual Visit Room”

Apollo Telemedicine Networking Foundation, Chennai has also been awarded ” Outstanding ICT- Innovation Award ” for the I-SEE-YOU initiative in August 2014 itself.

But the answers are far to seek , as to why the in-built and available facility has not been used in the case of a leader , about whose health the whole State was concerned about.

When Covaipost talk to the medical fraternity they came out with these answers. .

” The attending doctors and experts have to get the nod of patient if he/she is conscious, or get the nod from the next of kin before they use this kind of value added facility . Jayalalitha was said to be in an unconscious state , during most of her stay in ICU. At least a close relative or “care taker’s” permission is sought before such procedures are started. In Jayalalitha’s case , both would have not have been forthcoming. Moreover she was a VIP, the doctors would have chosen not to make use of the I-SEE-YOU facility which might affect her privacy ” said Dr. Jayaraman. a Medical Practioner, who spoke to Covai post.

” Since most of the experts have attended to her in person , there might not have been a necessity arisen for to turn on the I-SEE-YOU facility . And the Apollo Hospital authorities might have chosen not to switch on the facility even for the benefit of the general public or for the sake of her cabinet colleagues including O. Panneerselvam , who had visited the hospital every day but was not allowed to have a look through the glasses inside the cubicle, where Jayalalitha was admitted “said Dr. Arulprakash , a General Practioner.

” If the I-SEE- YOU facility had been switched on , there might not have been any choas or confusion about the treatment given to the late Chief Minister to the late leader. There would be no need to institute an official enquiry in to the circumstances leading to her death ” said another medical professional