Wild elephant attacks, hurts woman

Coonoor: A 45-year old woman was injured seriously after a wild tusker attacked her near her house in Coonoor today.
The woman, Mallika, was sweeping her house compound in Manar, when the elephant came, took her by its trunk and hurled her down, police said.
Neighbours and villagers raised an alarm and scared the pachyderm away. Mallika has been admitted to the Coonoor Government Hospital, they said.
Her condition is said to be serious, as she her bones were broken, they added.
