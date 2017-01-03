FLASH NEWS PM Modi, Amit Shah should be arrested: Mamata Banerjee Oil companies to offer discount of ₹5 per LPG cylinder on booking and paying online Paytm says gets RBI nod to formally launch payments bank Housing finance major HDFC and state-run Bank of India cut benchmark lending rates by up to 0.90 percentage point. MoS Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale bats for Dalits, says want quota for Dalits in cricket team Air Space violation by Pak: Pak UAV came around 400m inside Indian Air Space in Uri Sector at LoC on Jan1,reports Nanjil Sampath leaves AIADMK Teesta Setalvad chargesheeted by CBI in FCRA violation case, reports ₹8 lakh fake notes in 2000 denomination seized in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Four arrested TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrested by CBI in Rose valley scam case.

Coimbatore


Wild elephant kills elderly couple

Covai Post Network
January 3, 2017

In a tragic incident, an elderly couple was trampled to death by a wild elephant today at Vellapathy settlement in Boluvampatti forest range area on the outskirts.

A Vellingiri, 70, and his wife Bhagavathy, 58, of the settlement had gone to collect firewood around 2.30 pm, when an elephant appeared suddenly and attacked them. Vellingiri died on the spot. Bhagavathy managed to run some distance, but the pachyderm chased and gored her on her left thigh with its tusk.

Hearing the screams, people in the vicinity rushed there and managed to rescue and take her to the Government Hospital here, even as the male elephant went into a bushy area. However, she died some time later, police said.

The incident, the first such in 2017, occurred in the reserve forest, some 3 km inside Chinnar forest check post.

