Wild Tiger Foundation to work closely with Satyamangalam Reserve in protecting tigers

A city-based non-profit organisation has decided to work more closely with forest rangers of Satymangalam Tiger Reserve in protecting tigers.

Elaborating on this, Gautom Menon, founder of Wild Tiger Foundation, said his foundation would take all steps and play an active role in ensuring that tigers do not become extinct.

“Forest rangers are unsung heroes who do an amazing job along with anti-poaching watchers in conservation of wildlife. The organisation’s aim is to focus on the conservation of tiger and it’s habitat in Southern India by raising funds and creating awareness. But for any good cause a partnership between private organisation and public is very essential,” he said.

To mark the World Tiger Day, the organisation donated torches, water coolers and back-packs to anti-poachers of the Satyamangalam Tiger Reserve.

Wild Tiger Foundation is an initiative of Wild Tiger Rum, which is India’s and Asia’s first premium Rum, manufactured in Kerala and exported to other countries. The brand donates 10 per cent of its profit towards conservation of tiger as part of its core CSR policy through Wild Tiger Foundation. The organisation also plans to launch an urban clothing line, organise auctions and gala dinners to raise the profile of the organisation and raise funds for tiger conservation.

Gautom Menon was recently recognised by GQ Magazine as one of India’s top 50 most influential young Indians, and his friend Suprej Venkat, IT business entrepreneur.

“We wanted to speak to the forces on ground and understand the real situation as tigers are on the verge of extinction,” said Suprej Venkat in a press release.