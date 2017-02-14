FLASH NEWS Section 144 imposed in Koovathur area in Kanchipuram district Edapadi Palanisamy to meet TN Governor in Raj Bhavan VK Sasikala sacks O. Panneerselvam from primary membership of AIADMK VK Sasikala appoints Edappadi Palaniswamy as the AIADMK legislature party leader VK Sasikala likely to propose late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak as CM candidate Mylapore MLA R. Natraj joins Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s camp VK Sasikala holds emergency meeting of MLAs at Koovathur resort to elect a legislature party leader Heavy police deployment at Golden Bay Resort in Koovathur The Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced Sasikala to four years’ jail term in the disproportionate assets case Supreme Court convicts V K Sasikala in disproportionate assets case

Coimbatore


Will act under Insolvency Act to recover dues, says Union Bank chief

Covai Post Network
February 14, 2017

With gross Non Performing Asset (NPA) registering at 15.8 per cent, United Bank of India (UBI) is contemplating to initiate and act under Insolvency Act to recover the dues, a top bank official said today.

A huge chunk of NPA comes under Consortium Category, pertaining to Corporate sector, UBI Managing Director and CEO Pawan Bajaj told reporters, on the sidelines of inaugurating bank’s 2018th branch, here.

“Our share in consortium lending is about 3 per cent. We are looking to enhance the share to 10 per cent, so we have a say in it,” Bajaj said.

Replying to a question on the impact of demonetisation, Bajaj said CASA shot up from 42.8 per cent to 48.3 per cent and deposits increased by Rs.10,500 crore.

On bank’s future plans, he said that it focused to strengthen its presence in the Southern and Western parts of India, where it’s presence is weak at present. The Bank would add another 35 branches during this fiscal, including three Link centres, functioning as regional offices at Agra, Indore and Ludhiana, as against the targeted 51 branches, Bajaj said, adding that depending on the licence from RBI it has plans to add 276 branches in the next financial year.

Bajaj, who had participated in a Tea Conclave at Coonoor in Nilgiris district yesterday, said that the response from the sector was very good.

Stating that the bank’s exposure to the tea sector stood at Rs.1,000 crore, he said that considering the positive response from Coonoor, it may increase to Rs,1,200 crore, which will look after the needs of small tea growers.

With this the agriculture portfolio will grow from 10 per cent to 12 per cent in the next financial year, he said.

Bajaj said that over 3 lakh tea workers in West Bengal and Assam have opened accounts in the last two months and continue to open 200 to 30 accounts every day.

