Will needed to evict encroachers, HC tells Kerala Govt

Kerala: Kerala High Court has said the government should have the political will to evict encroachers.

This was said while dismissing a petition filled by one V V George challenging the Idukki district administration’s decision to evict him from 22 cents in Munnar where a resort under the name Lovedale is operating.

The court said there had been judgments in the past that backed the government in evicting encroachments which are to be just implemented. It also wanted to know who would take the initiative for eviction. .

Meanwhile, revenue authorities are inspecting the Lovedale resort in Munnar.