Will the planned bypass road connecting Neelambur – Mettupalayam help decongest Mettupalayam Road?

The bus bay, which was created at the G.N.Mills junction, which became non-functional within days of its creation has been set up again thanks to traffic police, who quickly kept back the barricades that were removed earlier. However, decongestion of the Mettupalayam Road (NH 67) remains a dream say activists.

(The Covai Post recently had pointed out that the bus bay went non functional within days of its creation.)

M. Kathirmathiyon, Secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause and member of District Road Safety Committee, said the non-compliance of rules should attract a spot fine. Citing earlier instances, he said parking violations in Gandhi Park and Lawley Road were severely dealt with by the police, which led to cent per cent compliance. “A spot fine of Rs.500 was levied and boards warning bus drivers not to park haphazardly and beyond the demarcated area were kept,” he said.

“Decongesting G.N.Mills junction and other areas such as Kavundampalayam, Thudiyalur will take long time. The proposed bypass road connecting Neelambur with Mettupalayam will help ease congestion. Once it is done, vehicles coming from Tiruchi and Palghat can use the bypass road to reach Mettupalayam without entering the city. And this will greatly help decongest the Mettupalayam road which is teeming with vehicles today,” he added.

The consumer activist also bemoaned that the bus bays created within the city in Lakshiminagar (near Ganapathy) and Mullai Nagar and one in Mettupalayam Road are fallen out of use. The paved out bus bays (not barricaded ones) are now being used as parking lots and as a place for lounging cattle. “The traffic police should come forward to bring it again into use. Demarcating bus bays with barricades can only be a temporary measure. Regular bus bays are to be incorporated during expansion of road projects but it is not done in the case of Mettupalayam Road,” Kathirmathiyon said.

However he conceded that the traffic police are entrusted with unenviable job and they are doing their best within the existing set up. “The proposal sent for the construction of sky walk at G. N. Mills junction has been dropped citing the bypass road project as an excuse,” Kathirmathiyon added.