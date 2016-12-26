FLASH NEWS AIADMK MP S.R. Balasubramaniam condemns CBI raid at Secretariat Income Tax begins probe on Mayawati’s brother over Benaami properties, reports Accident in a Fire Cracker depot near Sathur in Virudhunagar kills three, injures two women Delhi Police recovers 3 kg gold bricks worth around 81 lakhs. One person has also been arrested, reports DMK Chief Karuna to head party General Body meet on Jan 4th Ex-Air chief SP Tyagi granted bail on surety of ₹2 lakh in AgustaWestland case Amazon India registers ₹3,572 crore loss in 2016 Demonetisation a big cheating with the nation: Akhilesh

Coimbatore


Winter camp workshop

Covai Post Network
December 26, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Irobochakra will conduct winter camp workshop for students, where they will be taught to make robots.

The workshop, to be held at the Irobochakra Centre at Mettupalayam Road, will be held from December 27 to January 4.

According to Arun Rajeev, Managing Director of Irobochakra, “the workshop aims at increasing child’s problem solving skills, creativity and concentration all through practical learning. Children will learn about basic robots,modelling and assembling and in the end make their own robots.”

“Parents can bring their children for free trial class which will help us to know their level of understanding and interest. Children can opt for basic or advanced programme,” he added.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS