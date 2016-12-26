Irobochakra will conduct winter camp workshop for students, where they will be taught to make robots.

The workshop, to be held at the Irobochakra Centre at Mettupalayam Road, will be held from December 27 to January 4.

According to Arun Rajeev, Managing Director of Irobochakra, “the workshop aims at increasing child’s problem solving skills, creativity and concentration all through practical learning. Children will learn about basic robots,modelling and assembling and in the end make their own robots.”

“Parents can bring their children for free trial class which will help us to know their level of understanding and interest. Children can opt for basic or advanced programme,” he added.